Businessman Ron Brierley has jail sentence slashed due to health issues

New Zealand businessman Ron Brierley arrives at a NSW court to be sentenced in October 2021.

Former corporate titan Ron Brierley has had his jail sentence for possessing child abuse material slashed in Australia after the New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal heard he is in “seriously declining health” and there have been difficulties treating his ailments in custody.

In a decision on Tuesday afternoon, Justices Robert Beech-Jones, Ian Harrison and Des Fagan quashed a prison sentence imposed on Brierley in October last year and resentenced him to a maximum of 10 months behind bars with a non-parole period of four months.

The judges had been told about the 84-year-old’s declining health in custody, including the inability of prison health services to change dressings on a large wound after Brierley had a skin cancer cut out of his leg.

Although medical advice was for Brierley to spend three weeks in hospital after the surgery, which required a skin graft, he was instead sent back to his cell and had to rely on another prisoner for assistance. This resulted in the stitches breaking, the court heard.

STUFF The life of Ron Brierley, one of New Zealand’s most successful businessmen, before he was charged with possessing child abuse material.

During appeal submissions on Tuesday, Justice Fagan said the resources of Justice Health were “obviously desperately stretched” and it was “a very concerning situation that has developed”.

“The difference between being hospitalised for three weeks … and on the other hand being returned to one’s cell to be intermittently attended to by one’s cellmate is very, very significant in an elderly man,” Justice Fagan said.

“The resources of Justice Health to deal with a geriatric prisoner are stretched beyond capability, at least with respect to this man.”

Brierley was jailed in October last year for 14 months, with a non-parole period of seven months, after he pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing child abuse material, including images of young girls in sexualised poses.

He appealed against the sentence on several grounds, including that the sentencing judge incorrectly took into account that Brierley had possessed the images “for a considerable period of time”, which did not form part of the charges against him.

The reasons for quashing Brierley’s sentence will be delivered at a later date.

Brierley’s barrister Tim Game, SC, told the appeal court the nature of his client’s charges meant non-custodial terms of imprisonment such as a Community Correction Order were not available to him, which made the case “a hard case”.

However, he said, the lack of non-custodial options did not mean the only option was for his client – “an 84-year-old man in seriously declining health” – to go to jail.

A Crown prosecutor argued the sentencing judge had already taken into account the difficulties Brierley would face in custody, including that he would find it more onerous than a younger person.

STUFF Sir Ron Brierley is bailed to his Sydney mansion while he is charged with possession of child exploitation material.

Brierley was stopped at Sydney Airport in December 2019 on his way to Fiji for a holiday. Authorities found 11,765 child abuse images on his laptop and two USBs, some of which were duplicates.

Brierley also had two sexually explicit written stories, detailing the abuse of children, and an almost two-hour video of six young girls in their swimmers.

Later that day, police raided his Point Piper home and seized one laptop and 12 USBs, which contained a total of 35,030 child abuse images, some of which were duplicates. The youngest of the children appeared to be about four years old.

Brierley was knighted in 1988 in his native New Zealand for his contribution to business management and the community, however that accolade was stripped last year due to his guilty plea.

Brierley, who was unable to attend Tuesday’s hearing due to a Covid lock-in, will be eligible for parole on February 13.