'A disgrace': Traditional owners challenge Australian government over Mungo Man reburial

Mutthi Mutthi elder Dave Edwards was present when Mungo Man’s remains, along with more than 100 other ancient ancestors, were taken back to Country from Canberra in 2017. What happens next is still under dispute.

A group of Aboriginal traditional owners and elders in Australia is seeking an injunction to stop a plan by Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley to secretly rebury the bones of Mungo Man and Mungo Lady, saying it treated the ancient human remains like trash.

The remains of Mungo Lady, Mungo Man and 106 others were discovered between 1960 and 1980 in the Willandra Lakes region of southwest New South Wales by researchers from the Australian National University. They are among the earliest modern humans discovered anywhere in the world and their discovery rewrote Australian history, giving evidence of continuous Aboriginal existence.

But plans announced this month to rebury the pair, whose remains are in secure storage at Mungo National Park, have once again become subject of dispute, with senior members of the Three Tribal Traditional Groups signing an urgent letter to Ley asking her to explain her reason for allowing an anonymous, secret reburial.

Under the heading “Immeasurable Cultural Harm & Soul Sickness”, group members write as “aggrieved persons” under section 13 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977. The group is asking for a statement of the minister’s reasons in writing and want an injunction placed on the reburial. The site is in Ley’s electorate of Farrer.

The group’s stance pits it against another Aboriginal group, the Willandra Lakes Region World Heritage Area Aboriginal Advisory Group, which claims to be representative of the Barkindji/Paakantji, Mutthi Mutthi and Ngiyampaa people. The Aboriginal Advisory Group decided in 2018 that their ancestors should be reburied.

But Professor Jim Bowler, the geologist who first identified the remains of Mungo Lady in 1968 and Mungo Man in 1974, says the implication of reburial “signals the virtual death of a world heritage area”.

“Once they are buried secretly, treated like trash, that undermines the very basis for the world heritage status. It would be a stain on the nation’s dignity and international reputation. It is a disgrace,” Bowler says.

The Age Robert Kelly conducts a smoking ceremony as Environment Minister Sussan Ley made the burial announcement.

Bowler is part of a group supporting more than 50 Barkindji/Paakantji, Mutthi Mutthi and Ngiyampaa people who propose to establish a keeping place and cultural centre on Country for the remains. The group argues that a reburial in “anonymous” locations squanders an opportunity to learn more about ancient Australia and early modern humankind.

A large number of stakeholders, including the other signatories to the letter, question the authority of the Aboriginal advisory group. The group’s board was supposed to face elections last year, but the process was postponed due to Covid-19 health restrictions

Michael Taylor, a recognised traditional owner under a 2015 native title decision, said the Barkindji prescribed body corporate – an organisation established to manage and protect native title-holders’ rights and interests – had not received any communication regarding the minister’s decision either from the minister or the advisory group, and was not invited to the on-site announcement in Mungo National Park earlier this month.

“We’ve been left right out of the whole process. We never get emails or calls. We don’t know why it’s gone so badly. They just don’t have any respect for traditional owners,” Taylor says.

Bowler described the Aboriginal advisory group as “a closed club” that willfully “excludes scientific input”.

“That small group of the AAG has refused to even countenance the central importance of the remains’ natural heritage. These were inscribed based on natural and cultural heritage, but the natural heritage has been completely eclipsed,” says Bowler.

Other signatories to the letter to the minister include senior elder of the Ngiyampaa, Uncle Roy Kennedy, and his grandson, Mark Bretsnieder, and Mutthi Mutthi elder Uncle Daniel Kelly and his son, Jason Kelly. Uncle Roy is a former member of the advisory group while Uncle Daniel and Jason Kelly allege they were forcibly removed from the group in 2021.

Advisory group chair Patsy Winch and the executive officer of the Willandra Lakes Region World Heritage Area, Dan Rosendahl, have been contacted for comment.

Ley’s office says an extensive public consultation was conducted in accordance with Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act and the reburial process would ensure locations were recorded but not publicly disclosed.

“The process will also respect the rights of traditional owners to make future determinations in respect to the remains, including future scientific re-examination or an alternative burial process into the future,” a spokesman said.