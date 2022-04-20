Watch as hot air balloon crash-lands in Melbourne residential street

An aerial shot of the hot air balloon resting in Tiuna Grove, Elwood, Australia.

Zoe Dwojacki never expected to end her 18th birthday celebrations in tears, but the high school student got the fright of her life when the hot air balloon she was travelling in was forced to make an emergency landing on a Melbourne residential street in Australia.

Dwojacki was one of a dozen passengers on board the balloon, which was forced to land near an apartment building on Tiuna Grove at Elwood about 7.20am after experiencing technical difficulties, apparently because of a faulty valve.

“We always see the hot air balloons in the morning and think they are very beautiful,” Dwojacki said.

“My mum’s boss had a good experience, so we booked the same company.”

READ MORE:

* Investigator calls for mandatory pilot harnesses after two hurled from hot air balloon baskets

* Up, up and away for Wairarapa Balloon Festival after 2-year hiatus

* 'I just saw them go': Photographer's wild ride as balloon crashes near Queenstown



The aircraft was the last balloon to take off from Royal Park on Wednesday morning, trailing several others across the CBD.

Dwojacki said the pilot began to experience difficulties near the Royal Botanic Gardens, where he hit an air-conditioning unit atop a building and several tree tops.

“Our next crash was into some poor guy’s apartment he was renovating,” the 18-year-old said. “We bumped into his roof, and then we were a little bit out of control and smashed into the apartment and on top of the big tree.”

Dwojacki said the renovator was filming the balloon on his phone as it approached his apartment and had to duck out of the way to avoid being hit.

She said the pilot was calm and experienced. He and managed to crash-land the aircraft near the apartment building’s letterboxes, and no one was injured.

“We opened the gate and walked out like nothing happened,” she said.

“I had a little cry.”

Dwojacki’s father, Darren, captured the ordeal with his GoPro camera, while footage from another person on the balloon shows passengers ducking inside the basket as the balloon hits the roof of the apartment and crashes into a tree.

JOE ARMAO/The Age Zoe and Darren Dwojacki were passengers on the hot air balloon that landed on an apartment block in Elwood.

The pilot, Liberty Balloon Flights director Nick Brau, said a faulty valve caused him to make his first emergency landing in 27 years of flying hot air balloons. He said he tried to make it to the nearby beach for a safe landing, but couldn’t quite get there.

But he hesitated to call the incident a crash.

“There was control as we came down. It’s not as if we fell out of the sky,” Brau told 3AW radio.

“The valve that releases hot air from the top, which we use to manoeuvre the balloon, didn’t seal properly. So, I was just losing a lot of heat.”

It was the hot air balloon’s maiden flight. It is not yet known what caused the valve to malfunction.

Brau said he had safely recovered the aircraft, which will now be inspected by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau as part of their investigation into the incident.

“An independent assessor will have to look at it. We really don’t, know what happened to the balloon this morning,” Brau said. “Luckily we managed to land it in a place where people were safe.”

Dr Stuart Godley, the bureau’s transport safety director, said investigators had been at Tiuna Grove on Wednesday morning to collect evidence and had begun the process of interviewing the pilot, passengers and witnesses as part of the investigation.

“Investigators also retrieved the balloon for specialist examination at an independent technical facility, and will review operator procedures and records,” Godley said.

A report about the circumstances of the accident will be published following the investigation.

Images of the area showed the basket caught in the foliage of trees along Tiuna Grove, its canvas resting on a nearby building.

Elwood local Karen told 3AW radio she heard a “clonk” but thought it was the bin collection truck.

“Thank God it didn’t land on my house,” she said.

“I actually went out ... I thought it was the garbage man collecting the garbage bins, but it was actually the balloon.”

The hot air balloon had been spotted flying low in the area before coming down.

State Emergency Service volunteers from Port Phillip are at the area to assist those involved.

Ambulance Victoria paramedics were not required to attend.