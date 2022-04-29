Golfer 'stomped on' by kangaroo in vicious attack on Australia's Gold Coast

A woman has been rushed to hospital after a kangaroo kicked and repeatedly "stomped" on her as she played a round of golf on the Gold Coast.

The 69-year-old woman suffered severe lacerations to her head, face, arms and legs at Arundel Hills Country Club after the kangaroo kicked her over without provocation this morning.

"She's fallen to the ground with that first kick and while she was on the ground she's been stomped on a number of times by the kangaroo," Queensland Ambulance operations supervisor Joel McEwan said.

McEwan said the deepest cuts were to her jaw.

Supplied Australia has four kangaroo species – red, eastern grey, western grey and antilopine.

"The lacerations were sustained after the kangaroo kicked her," he said.

The woman was transported to Pindara Private Hospital in a stable condition.The woman was walking down a fairway when the animal attacked "without warning".

The eastern grey is the most common species in Queensland.

While kangaroos are generally placid, they have been known to attack when they feel threatened.

"The reality is that they can be aggressive towards people," a representative from Queensland's Department of Environment and Science said.

"Although the risk of this happening is very small, we still need to be wary around them."

This comes after two other attacks last month.

A Victorian teenager spent 10 days in hospital with ruptured organs after she was thrown off her motorbike by a kangaroo.

A child was also airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a kangaroo on a property in northwest New South Wales in March.

