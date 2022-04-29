Ben Roberts-Smith witness is being investigated over alleged murder, court hears

War veteran Ben Roberts-Smith is suing The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times for defamation over a series of articles in 2018 that he says portray him as a war criminal.

A second former Special Air Service soldier who has given evidence supporting war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith in his defamation case has admitted that he is the subject of an investigation into an alleged murder in Afghanistan.

Roberts-Smith is suing The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times for defamation over a series of articles in 2018 that he says portray him as a war criminal who was involved in the unlawful killing of six unarmed Afghan prisoners.

He denies all wrongdoing.

During cross-examination by the media outlets’ barrister, Nicholas Owens, SC, on Friday, Person 35, a former elite New Zealand soldier who served alongside Roberts-Smith in Afghanistan, admitted that the Office of the Special Investigator (OSI), was examining an allegation that he was himself involved in an unlawful killing of an Afghan man in a compound in September 2012 where two men were killed.

He told the court that both killings were lawful. He has also told the Federal Court that he did not witness Roberts-Smith commit war crimes on deployment.

The OSI is the agency investigating war crimes allegations against Australian soldiers in Afghanistan.

“Now, certainly as at today’s date, it’s correct, isn’t it, that you understand that ... two alleged murders at compound 31 in [the Afghan village of] Darwan are being investigated by the Office of the Special Investigator?” Owens asked.

“I am aware that that is being investigated,” Person 35 replied. He said a media report referring to those allegations was “a lie”.

“Those two insurgents that were engaged in that compound were legally engaged, lawfully engaged,” he said.

He agreed he killed one of the men and said his comrade, dubbed Person 32, killed the other man, but they were insurgents killed in the heat of battle.

Person 35 had previously told the court that Robert-Smith’s boss, Seven West Media chairman Kerry Stokes, was covering the cost of his lawyers for the defamation case and the OSI inquiry.

“You remain concerned to ensure that you will have high-quality legal representation going forward; correct?” Owens said.

“Depending on what the OSI finds and yes, I will always seek professional legal representation. I’ve had false allegations levelled against me, so why would I not seek professional legal representation?” Person 35 replied.

Jon Stephenson/Stuff New Zealand SAS soldiers receive a US Presidential unit citation for their work in Afghanistan.

“You understood very clearly that if Mr Stokes was to continue paying for your legal fees, you would need to stay, if I can put it colloquially, on Team Mr Roberts-Smith, correct?” Owens said.

“That’s incorrect, Mr Owens,” Person 35 replied.

The trial continues.