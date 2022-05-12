Man arrested over Australian cocaine bust while boarding flight to Singapore

Australian police investigating the death of a diver and the discovery of A$20 million (NZ$22.05m) worth of cocaine in the New South Wales city of Newcastle have arrested a man in north Queensland.

The 62-year-old man was arrested as he attempted to board a flight to Singapore at Cairns Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

NSW Police A dead scuba diver found near more than 50kg of cocaine has been identified as a foreign national.

The arrest was made by Queensland Police and Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers.

He was charged with the federal crime of importing a large commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, and the NSW state crime of large commercial drug supply.

Detectives from the NSW organised crime unit are travelling to Cairns on Thursday to seek the man's extradition.

He will appear at Cairns Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The arrest comes three days after the body of a scuba diver was found in the port of Newcastle next to a South American container ship.

Soon after his body was recovered, 54kg of cocaine was discovered.

9 News The dead scuba diver and suspected drugs were found in the vicinity of this large ship berthed in the NSW city of Newcastle.

The ship, which had travelled from Argentina, arrived in Newcastle on Sunday evening, and later that night a rubber ducky and a tinny were seen travelling to it.

The vessel was carrying soybean powder and police are looking at whether the drugs were attached to the outside of it.

"There's evidently more people involved than the dead man," Superintendent Rob Critchlow said today.

"As most people would realise, people don't scuba dive alone.

"There's obviously safety protocols even with people involved in offending.

"It was quite complicated, some of the devices they used and the presence of two boats indicate at least two other people.

"This man's been left for dead basically, either to die or when he did die, these people fled.

NSW Police Police found the cocaine in the water near the manâs body.

"So it's quite disgusting … regardless of what he was involved in."

The 62-year-old man has not been charged in relation to the diver's death.

Police have given no indication the man arrested on Wednesday was involved in the scuba dive.

The dead man was wearing highly-technical diving gear including breathing equipment that doesn't emit any bubbles.

Critchlow asked anyone who sold dive gear in the area to contact police.

NSW Police The man and suspected drugs were found "in the immediate vicinity".

Inquiries into the death and the cocaine discovery are continuing. The AFP is also conducting inquiries offshore.

