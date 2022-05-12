NZ woman charged with murder of daughter Tillie at a cult in Australia

Ellen Craig was extradited from New Zealand to Sydney on Thursday. (NSW Police)

For 32 years, the violent death of two-year-old Tillie at the headquarters of a cult in regional New South Wales (NSW), Australia went almost unnoticed.

With the alleged crime hidden by cult members who lived on the property at Porters Retreat, near Oberon, the girl’s biological father spent decades searching for his child, believing she had been given away to an unidentified couple.

It was only when a former member of the Ministry of God cult came forward to police in 2019 that the terrible allegations came to light.

Police allege Tillie was beaten to death with a piece of plastic tubing, in an assault influenced by the teachings of cult leader Alexander Wilon. The woman allegedly wielding the tube was Tillie’s mother.

ABC Tillie Craig, 2, was allegedly fatally assaulted by her mother in 1987.

READ MORE:

* All Government departments under review after murder of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz

* Couple charged over murder of NSW teenager Amber Haigh in 2002

* Framed for murder, part four: Prayers for the truth



After her daughter’s death, Ellen Craig returned to her home in New Zealand where she lived a normal life until November 21 last year, when NSW Police initiated an extradition process as a result of their investigations into the girl’s death.

On Thursday, Craig, now aged 60, arrived in Sydney and was taken to Surry Hills police station, where she was charged with murder. She was refused bail to appear at Central Local Court on Friday.

Homicide Squad Commander Danny Doherty said it was “horrendous to think that a mother could do [what is being alleged]” to her child.

“It doesn’t matter what her beliefs were, or what other influences may have been on her at the time,” he said.

However, the death of the girl was connected to the “views and behaviour” of the cult, including a belief that it was “necessary” for children to be beaten by their parents, Doherty said the police would allege as part of their case against Craig.

Wilon, the cult leader, is alleged to have helped dispose of the toddler by “burning her body, and then placing her body in a 44-gallon drum and placing it in a river”, Doherty said. Wilon was charged with being an accessory to murder in November.

A forensic search of Wilon’s property at the time of his arrest turned up a drum, Doherty said, “however after 35 years or so there were no remains located”.

NSW Police Police at the property in Porters Retreat in 2021. (NSW Police)

At the time of the girl’s death, Doherty said, there were a “reasonable number of people” living on the property, including a number of families with children – although, aside from Wilon up to his arrest, none now remain.

If it wasn’t for the female cult member who came forward in 2019, authorities may never have learned of the child’s death. Doherty said the woman had “done the right thing”.

“We believe the person who has come forward has held this secret for some time, and has assisted police. It would have been a very dark secret to keep.”

with Angus Dalton