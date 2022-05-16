How a root canal and a divorce helped two investors escape Melissa Caddick’s fraud

Anthony Koletti and Melissa Caddick chatting with guests on their wedding day on New Year’s Eve of 2013.

It’s rare that anything good comes from an ugly divorce or root canal treatment.

But these two unfortunate events proved to be a stroke of amazingly good fortune for two investors who were among only a handful who managed to recoup their original investments from Australian fraudster Melissa Caddick.

It was the morning of Thursday, August 13, 2020, and two women were waiting to have root canal treatment at an endodontist in Sydney’s CBD.

The city was eerily quiet because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As one woman Prue (not her real name) was later to recount to investigators, she got chatting to the other woman, who mentioned that she normally worked in her financial advisory business in the city.

However, like so many thousands of other city workers, she had been working at home during the pandemic.

Prue offered that her own financial adviser had a great office set up in her home in Dover Heights.

Kate Geraghty/Sydney Morning Herald Melissa Caddick’s Dover Heights home, which was purchased using funds stolen from investors.

The other woman said if she was referring to Melissa Caddick, then they needed to speak – urgently, the podcast Liar Liar: Melissa Caddick and the Missing Millions reveals in a new episode on Monday.

From 2012 until she was unmasked in 2020, A$30 million of investors’ funds flowed through Caddick’s bank accounts.

Over that period, A$7m had been returned to investors, leaving A$23m missing.

Caddick vanished on November 12, 2020, only hours after her Dover Heights home was raided by federal police and investigators from the corporate regulator ASIC in connection to the Ponzi scheme she was running.

Investors, mainly family and friends, thought their funds were being invested in shares. Instead, Caddick used their money to enjoy a lavish lifestyle, often splashing half a million dollars per year just on overseas holidays.

Sydney Morning Herald Melissa Caddick and her dogs; inset, Caddick’s dog Peter Pan seated at the fraudster’s desk in front of paperwork saying she was making a profit of A$46,000 per day.

It was in Aspen in January 2020, during one of Caddick’s annual month-long trips to the upmarket ski resort, when Prue met the con artist.

Caddick volunteered that she was a successful financial adviser, and she would love to take on Prue as a client, but she said she had a strict rule of taking only 15 clients at any one time.

However, a few weeks after they returned to Sydney, a place became available.

The success of Prue’s first A$1m investment, which achieved a return of 11.16%, encouraged further deposits. By mid-June 2020, Prue had invested a total of A$2.5m with Caddick.

However, what Prue didn’t know was that a week before she deposited her last tranche of funds, ASIC had received a detailed complaint that Caddick was fraudulently using the financial services licence of another person, which is a criminal offence.

Seven months earlier ASIC had received its first tip-off – an anonymous one – about Caddick being an unlicensed financial adviser, but it had taken no action.

Through a friendship with Caddick’s older brother Adam, a group of Perth medical specialists had invested with Caddick. They, like other investors, were thrilled with their returns.

A discussion in an operating theatre over Caddick’s latest hot stock encouraged a doctor to contact Caddick as a prospective client.

Sydney Morning Herald Melissa Caddick made a crucial slip-up in her forged CommSec accounts sent to clients: Instead of Pilbara Minerals, she accidentally put Pilbara Mining.

Unfortunately for the fraudster, the doctor’s wife was an accountant and her subsequent inquiries into Caddick led to a stunning discovery.

When the woman rang to check the financial services licence, both she and the holder of the licence discovered that Caddick had been fraudulently using this person’s licence.

It wasn’t long after this discovery that ASIC received its anonymous complaint.

According to court documents, the doctor did not share what his wife had unearthed with the other Perth medical investors.

However, one of the Perth surgeons, while unlucky in love, was fortunate in his finances.

Sydney Morning Herald âMeticulous and systematicâ: Melissa Caddick duped investors out of millions.

In 2016, the surgeon advised Caddick of his bitter divorce, saying he needed to make alternate arrangements for his self-managed superannuation fund.

No doubt fearing she might be discovered if the surgeon’s former wife hired a forensic accountant, Caddick immediately kicked him out of her scheme, returning his investment plus his fake profits.

Caddick’s fraud could also have been exposed if several investors had not chosen to overlook a glaring error on their monthly portfolio account, purportedly from online share trading firm CommSec.

Instead of the correct stock exchange listing Pilbara Minerals, Caddick had mistakenly put Pilbara Mining.

One investor thought it was odd that CommSec would have made such an embarrassing mistake. “I feel like a bloody idiot; I stupidly glossed over it thinking it was just a typo,” the investor told the podcast.

Apart from the divorcee, the other accidental winner was Prue.

Facebook Melissa Caddick with husband Anthony Koletti decked out in more than $400,000 worth of luxury clothes, jewellery and accessories.

After leaving the dental surgery that morning, Prue told investigators that she contacted the other woman who told her Caddick had been illegally using someone else’s licence – hers.

Not only that, ASIC was investigating, the woman said.

Prue did not waste a second. She immediately rang Caddick, telling her that she had found a house to buy, and she needed all her money back.

According to ASIC’s court filings, Caddick did her utmost to keep hold of the millions she had taken from Prue.

It took a fortnight, but by the end of August, Prue had her A$2.5m back, a large portion of which came from an offshore account Caddick was using.

Prue also received the A$300,000 in fake profits that Caddick had lied about.

While the root canal visit and the divorce proved to be godsends, other investors weren’t so lucky.

During the year that elapsed between the first complaint to ASIC in November 2019 and her disappearance, Caddick stole a further A$7.8m.

The last victim, a lawyer, invested hundreds of thousands of dollars only three weeks before Caddick vanished.