Teacher's Pet case: Lynette Dawson called husband Chris to say she wasn’t coming home, Australian court told

Sydney woman Lynette Dawson called her husband to say she would not be coming home and had reasons to disappear, with some investigative leads including reported sightings ignored by police in Australia, a court has heard.

Christopher Michael Dawson, 73, has pleaded not guilty in the New South Wales Supreme Court to the murder of his wife, who vanished from her northern beaches home in January 1982.

SCREENSHOT/A CURRENT AFFAIR Lynette Dawson who disappeared 38 years ago, with Chris.

The Crown alleges on or about January 8 that year, Dawson, alone or with another person or persons, murdered his wife. It is also alleged he disposed of her body at an unknown location, possibly with assistance.

Opening the defence case on Monday, barrister Pauline David said Dawson may have “failed” Lynette Dawson as her husband, and that they experienced difficulties before she disappeared including his extramarital relationship with a teenager, referred to as JC, “but he did not kill her”.

“It is entirely understandable that her family and those that love her would like an answer,” she said. “However, the answer, the defence say, does not lie in the prosecution of Christopher Dawson and that suggestion that he has murdered his wife is the wrong answer.”

David said Dawson developed a close relationship with JC when he met her while teaching at a high school in 1980, but the timing of when their relationship “became a sexual one” and the nature of it were matters in issue. She said Dawson and JC did marry but separated in 1990.

NICK MOIR/Sydney Morning Herald Chris Dawson arrives at the New South Wales Supreme Court on Monday for the second day of his trial.

She said the portrayal of the relationship had been “monstrous and inaccurate” in some media reports, “most notably The Teacher’s Pet podcast” by The Australian.

The Crown alleges Dawson was motivated to kill his wife by his desire to have an unfettered relationship with JC.

Neighbour Julie Andrew testified on Monday that she had regularly caught up with Lynette Dawson, and had seen her “wailing” in the yard of her Bayview home in December 1981.

“He was a huge man, towering over her and screaming at her, and she was crying,” she said.

Andrew said she overheard words such as, “What are you doing to us, Chris?” and later called into the house. It was the last time she saw Lynette Dawson, who told her JC was moving in.

“I said, ‘Lyn, you can’t have her move in here, he’s f...ing the babysitter’,” Andrew said. “They were my exact words.”

Nick Moir/Sydney Morning Herald Julie Andrew was a neighbour of Chris and Lynette Dawson in Sydney's Northern Beaches.

She said the mother-of-two had previously told her about coming home from work early with a migraine to find the accused and JC in bed.

Under cross-examination, Andrew denied she had come to court to portray the accused “in a bad light” and denied that she had made up scenarios such as seeing JC walking around wearing g-string bikini bottoms “to try and suggest impropriety”.

She said Lynette Dawson was a patient mother who would have “never left her children”, which David suggested was a significant theme on the podcast on which she had appeared.

David said Dawson had driven his wife to a bus stop at Mona Vale to go shopping on January 9, 1982, and they had agreed that she would later meet him, their two daughters, her mother Helena Simms and a friend Phillip Day at the Northbridge Baths where Dawson was working that day.

David said at 3pm, a staff member notified Dawson of a call and handed him the phone, where Lynette Dawson allegedly said words to the effect that “she would not be coming to the pool, and she would not be returning home that day”.

She said Simms and Day observed Dawson was “shaken”. The court heard those witnesses have died.

David said there were subsequent phone calls and bank card transactions, and it was disputed that Lynette Dawson “was deceased at the time”, as alleged by the Crown.

She said the police investigation had been characterised by inexplicable delays, a loss of records, and a “failure” to “follow significant leads of signs of life”, with some avenues “at times, just ignored”.

“Vital evidence consistent with Lynette Dawson being alive after the 8th and 9th of January 1982 is not available to this court.”

David said there was “wilful disregard” by some police officers to follow those leads, and that “this was deliberate because it did not accord with a view that they had formed against the accused”.

She said there were reported sightings of Lynette Dawson, including: near the Gladesville Hospital around April to July 1982; by a person “who knew her well” in March 1983 and; by a previous neighbour in June and July 1984. These were in addition to other possible sightings, “some of which were not followed up”.

“It is a sad fact ... that at times, people do make difficult choices in difficult circumstances, and people like Lynette Dawson do from time to time disappear,” David said.

“It is the defence case that she had reasons.”

Addressing the allegation that Dawson had thought about getting a hitman, David said there was “not a scintilla of truth” to the suggestion that he had approached anyone because he was “motived in any way to get rid of his wife”. “It is a suggestion that is emphatically and utterly denied.”

Dawson’s judge-alone trial before Justice Ian Harrison continues, and is expected to run for six weeks.