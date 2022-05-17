‘Black eyes flashing’: Lynette Dawson spoke of Chris’ rage, sister says

Chris Dawson outside the New South Wales Supreme Court this week, where he is on trial for murder.

Australian woman Lynette Dawson told her sister in the weeks before she vanished that her husband Chris was always angry with her and he left a note in their home saying “don’t paint too dark a picture of me to the girls”, a court has heard.

Chris Dawson, 73, has pleaded not guilty in the New South Wales Supreme Court to murdering his wife, who vanished from her home at Bayview, on Sydney’s northern beaches, in January 1982.

Continuing her evidence on Tuesday, Patricia Jenkins said she spoke to her younger sister Lynette one or two days before Christmas Day 1981, after finding out from their mother that “Chris had left”.

It is not disputed by the defence that Dawson and JC, the couple’s babysitter and a former student of the high school teacher, had travelled to Queensland before Christmas “with a view to starting a new life”, but returned a short time later.

READ MORE:

* Teacher's Pet case: Lynette Dawson called husband Chris to say she wasn’t coming home, Australian court told

* Australian man Chris Dawson granted judge-alone trial for wife’s alleged murder

* The Teacher's Pet: Chris Dawson to face murder trial over death of his wife whose body has never been found



Jenkins said she was on a public phone, “putting coins in the top all the time” to hear her sister who was upset, speaking quickly and “breathing quite heavily”.

She said her sister had finished work, bought groceries, and waited for an hour for Dawson to pick her up, but by 6pm when he had not arrived, she rang his twin brother Paul to ask about him.

Jenkins said her sister caught a taxi home where she found the note on the bed, and all of Dawson’s clothes gone, along with his pillow.

SEAN DAVEY/Sydney Morning Herald Lynette Dawsonâs older sister Patricia Jenkins in 2003.

“She said to me that when she put the girls ... to bed that night, she told them that their father had had to go on a short holiday, and she gave them both a kiss and said it was from him.”

When asked by Crown prosecutor Craig Everson, SC, about her sister’s plans for Christmas that year, Jenkins paused, her voice trembled, and she told the court she was a “bit upset”.

She said Lynette had planned to give the girls a cubby house, and “didn’t want to disappoint them”, but it had not been paid for. Her sister expressed concerns about how she would manage financially.

Asked by Everson whether Dawson’s health ever came up in conversations with her sister, Jenkins said Lynette described him as having “black eyes flashing”.

“She said ... he was always so angry with her all the time,” Jenkins said. “She thought he needed to go see the doctor ... if there was some physical cause, that he’d react to her in such an angry way.”

Her sister had told her she once went to give her husband a hug and he “just pushed her away”, and another time when asked about his day, “he gave her such a dirty look that she didn’t say anything”.

LOUISE KENNERLEY/Sydney Morning Herald Chris Dawson (left) arrives at the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday with his twin brother Paul (right).

Jenkins said she last spoke to her sister on January 1, 1982, when “Chris had gone on a yachting party” without his wife and children.

“She said they’d had such a sad Christmas, could he drive them down to the park, and they could sit and watch the boats? And he said ‘no’.”

Jenkins found out about her sister’s disappearance in a letter from their mother, Helena Simms.

“It was perhaps a week after Lyn’s disappearance. She hadn’t written straight away because she was hoping she had good news that Lyn had come back.”

Under cross-examination from Dawson’s barrister Pauline David, Jenkins was asked whether her sister “may have arrived at the point where she needed a break” from the household.

“When someone just drops out of your life, a much-loved person ... you don’t know what to believe,” she said. “There’s always that little bit of hope that you’re going to find her. That was a very distressing time for all of us so that was a remote possibility.

“To think otherwise would mean you wouldn’t see her again, so we had to have that hope.”

The Crown alleges on or about January 8, 1982, Dawson, alone or with others, murdered his wife and was motivated by his desire to have an unfettered relationship with JC. He is also alleged to have disposed of his wife’s body at an unknown location, possibly with assistance.

The defence says Dawson may have “failed” as Lynette’s husband, and that they experienced difficulties including his extramarital relationship with JC, “but he did not kill her”.

The judge-alone trial before Justice Ian Harrison continues.