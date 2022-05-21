Australian election 2022: ScoMo, Albo and everything else you need to know

After a snarky, slippery, six-week sprint of a campaign, Australians will today decide who will govern the country for the next three years. Polls show a close race between the ruling conservative coalition, led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and the centre-left Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese.

The election comes at a time of growing anxiety Down Under, with rising inflation undercutting a strong economy and an increasingly assertive China stirring fear in the region.

Years of drought, bush fires and floods have boosted concerns over climate change, though the major parties have mostly shied away from the issue.

READ MORE:

* Australian election 2022: China, housing and climate - where the parties stand on the key issues

* Australia's former PM Julia Gillard makes rare intervention to back Labor's Anthony Albanese

* Australians face their starkest choice at the ballot box in 50 years. Here’s why



Instead, the election is shaping up as a referendum on Morrison and his Liberal-National coalition, which has been in power for almost a decade. The prime minister is trailing in the polls, but he defied them in 2019.

Q: Who are the candidates?

A: Morrison, 54, became prime minister in 2018, when the coalition turned on then-leader Malcolm Turnbull over his calls for action on climate change. Morrison, in contrast, is a staunch backer of Australia's coal industry. As treasurer, he once brought a lump of the black stuff into Parliament, passed it around and told fellow lawmakers, "Don't be scared, it won't hurt you."

ScoMo, as the prime minister is known here, is a former marketing executive who bills himself as a sports-loving family man from Sydney's southern suburbs. Yet he's also skilled at pithy takedowns of political opponents. A year ago, he appeared to be cruising towards re-election thanks to Australia's early success in keeping out the coronavirus. But a slow vaccine roll-out and outbreaks of the Delta and Omicron variants renewed criticism over his crisis management - a subject that first flared when Morrison went on holiday during devastating bush fires in 2019 and 2020.

Mick Tsikas/AP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, and Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese shake hands ahead of a leaders' debate.

Albanese, 59, is a longtime member of his party's progressive wing. Albo - few here escape the Australian love for abbreviation - grew up in public housing in working-class inner Sydney. Despite a quarter-century in Parliament and three years as party leader, he started the campaign as a relative unknown. One reason was his party's decision not to challenge crucial legislation during the Covid pandemic, which left the spotlight to Morrison and state leaders. But he also has run a small-target campaign, paring back some of Labor's more divisive policies - such as cuts to carbon emissions - and eschewing others to avoid a repeat of the party's shocking 2019 defeat.

Albanese's attempt to introduce himself was undermined by a stumbling start to his campaign. On his first day on the trail, he flubbed questions about the unemployment and cash rates. Then he tested positive for the coronavirus, putting him in isolation for a week as his opponent toured the country.

But Albanese recovered - from Covid and his missteps - and performed well at three debates. Most recently, it is the prime minister who slipped, literally, when he accidentally squashed a 7-year-old during a football game.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison accidentally tackled a child on the campaign trial.

Q: Who's going to win?

A: Labor looks likelier. The party has topped polls consistently since Morrison called the election in April, and the coalition's current razor-thin majority means the opposition need to pick up only seven seats in the House of Representatives to form a government. A major poll released 10 days before election day predicted Labor would win almost twice that number.

More recent surveys, however, show the party's lead narrowing to a few percentage points. And Morrison's "miracle" comeback in 2019 has left analysts wary of putting too much faith in the projections.

"I think what the closing of the polls more recently says is that yes, people have gone off Morrison, but they haven't quite sealed the deal with the opposition," said Wayne Errington, a political scientist at the University of Adelaide and the co-author of a book on Morrison.

Another possibility is a hung Parliament in which no party has a majority in the 151-seat House. The last time that happened was in 2010, when the coalition and Labor both won 72 seats. Labor leader Julia Gillard won the support of three independents and a Greens legislator to reach the 76 needed to form a government.

Labor again looks more capable of crafting a minority government, if necessary. Climate-focused independents appear on course to win at least a few seats from the coalition. Though these independents have been coy about which party they would back in Parliament, it's far more likely that they would strike a climate deal with Labor than the coalition, Errington said, at least so long as Morrison is its leader.

Q: What are the issues?

A: The economy has taken centre stage. Australia emerged from the pandemic in better shape than almost any other country. On Thursday, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% - lowest in half a century. The prime minister has taken credit. "It's a choice between a strong economy and a Labor opposition that would weaken it," Morrison has warned. Albanese's unemployment rate gaffe played into this argument.

But inflation is more than twice the rate of wage growth, and Albanese has tried to tap into the anger of people who are working more but effectively earning less. "Under Scott Morrison, real wages are plummeting while the costs of living are skyrocketing," Albanese said Wednesday. He has called for raising the minimum wage by a dollar, something Morrison has said would hurt small-business owners.

Another major issue is Morrison himself. The prime minister's credibility has repeatedly been called into question. First, French President Emmanuel Macron accused Morrison of lying over a scrapped submarine deal. Then came a flurry of attacks from within the coalition, including leaked text messages describing him as a "horrible person", "complete psycho" and "a hypocrite and a liar". One senator from Morrison's party used her departing speech to call the prime minister "an autocrat, a bully who has no moral compass".

Pool/Getty Images Morrison’s credibility has been called into question a number of times in recent memory.

"It's not ideological," Paul Williams, a political scientist at Griffith University in Brisbane, told The Washington Post last month. "That is the damaging thing. The claims are personal: 'He's a liar, he's a hypocrite, he's a bully, he's power mad.' And that is starting to bite."

The prime minister is also dogged by accusations that he has dodged responsibility. After returning from his holiday during the bush fires, he infamously responded to criticism by saying "I don't hold a hose, mate". Video footage of exhausted firefighters and citizens refusing to shake his hand echoed in March, when residents of the flood-ravaged town of Lismore protested the prime minister's belated, brief and carefully stage-managed visit.

The surprise issue has been national security. Ten days into the campaign, China signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands, raising fears that the superpower could build a military base on the strategically important archipelago 1600km off Australia's northeast coast. Albanese accused Morrison of "dropping the ball" and leaving Australia "less secure".

Mark Baker/AP Albanese leads in the polls.

Q: What does the election mean for the world?

A: No matter who is elected, little will change in Australia's close relationship with the United States, said Rory Medcalf, head of the National Security College at the Australian National University. Washington sees Canberra as a key ally in pushing back against China. Last year's AUKUS agreement - a landmark deal for the United States and the United Kingdom to provide Australia with nuclear-propelled submarines - underscored the alliance. Albanese supports the agreement. When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken came to Australia in February, he made a point of visiting both Morrison and the opposition leader.

Similarly, Australia's frosty relationship with China isn't likely to thaw if Albanese becomes prime minister. Although the prime minister called Albanese's deputy a "Manchurian candidate", the reality is that Labor's policies towards China largely mirror Morrison's.

"A Labor government would not back down regarding China's coercive demands, the famous 14 points - that's been made absolutely clear," Medcalf said. "There probably would be a slight change of tone or rhetoric, but I don't think there will be any fundamental change in position."

Fairfax The six-week election campaign has shown the Australian public a lot of Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison.

In the wake of the China-Solomon Islands security agreement, Albanese announced he would boost aid, diplomacy, media outreach and efforts to combat climate change in the Indo-Pacific to restore "Australia's place as the partner of choice" for countries in the region. Morrison has also promised to increase engagement.

Q: How do elections work Down Under?

A: First, voting is compulsory. All Australians 18 and up are required to cast a ballot; those who do not are assessed a fine of around $14, rising to $140 if they don't pay.

Second, in the country's parliamentary system, Australians don't vote directly for their prime minister. Instead, voters in each of the 151 federal electorates elect a member to represent them in the House of Representatives. The prime minister is the leader of the party that commands the confidence of the House and is appointed by the governor general, the representative of Queen Elizabeth in Australia.

Forty of the 76 seats in the upper house, the Senate, are also up for election on Saturday. House and Senate races use slightly different preferential voting systems.