Asylum seeker boat stopped off Christmas Island as Morrison trumpets border security on election day

Scott Morrison has claimed that Australians need to keep him as prime minister to continue stopping the boats after two Sri Lankan asylum seeker vessels were intercepted apparently trying to reach Australia.

One of the vessels was stopped by Border Force on Saturday morning as it attempted to enter Australia off the west coast of Christmas Island. The other boat was intercepted by Sri Lankan authorities on Wednesday.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on election day Saturday claimed Australians have to vote for him to continue stopping asylum seeker boats.

Campaigning in his electorate of Cook, Morrison said: “I’ve been here to stop this boat. But in order for me to be there to stop those that may come from here, you need to vote Liberal and Nationals today.”

“And in the interests of full transparency, in the middle of an election campaign, the Labor Party was advised of this and a statement is being issued by the Border Protection authorities.”

In a statement, Border Force said the boat was intercepted on Saturday morning “in a likely attempt to illegally enter Australia from Sri Lanka”.

“The Australian government’s policy remains unchanged. We will intercept any vessel seeking to reach Australia illegally and to safely return those on board to their point of departure or country of origin,” Border Force said.

“Measures and safeguards are in place to enable actions and activities to be undertaken in accordance with Australian domestic law and Australia’s obligations under international law.”

The timing of the boat arrival on the day of the election may seem curious, but there is no evidence publicly that it has anything to do with the poll.

The Coalition has been repeatedly trying to insert border security into the election campaign, attempting to jump on Albanese’s remarks that he favours boat turnbacks over offshore detention. Shortly after the boat interception was announced, the Coalition sent out mass text messages urging voters to “keep our borders secure by voting Liberal”.

Multiple Labor sources said they questioned the timing of both intercepts, but that it may be a coincidence.

Australian PM Scott Morrison's team has looked to pounce on opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese's comments on offshore detention.

Sri Lanka has experienced weeks of civil unrest, sparking Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign earlier this month.

The Liberal Party quickly seized on the development, texting voters in marginal seats: "BREAKING - Aust Border Force has intercepted an illegal boat trying to reach Aus. Keep our borders secure by voting Liberal today."

The Opposition’s home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally said: “Labor supports Operation Sovereign Borders – offshore processing, regional resettlement, and boat turn-backs where safe to do so”.

“The people smuggling trade is vile and risks the lives of the people at sea,” she said.

“To be clear – If you attempt to come to Australia by boat you will not make it and you will be turned around, or sent to Nauru.

Australia's Defence Minister Peter Dutton said people smugglers "have obviously decided who is going to win the election and the boats have already started".

“Labor thanks the Operation Sovereign Borders Joint Agency Task Force for their continued work at keeping our borders secure.”

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said people smugglers “have obviously decided who is going to win the election and the boats have already started”.

Earlier, Home Affairs Minister Karen ­Andrews told The Australian that people-smugglers were “already trying to start up their illegal trade on the eve of an election” after the Sri Lankan navy intercepted a fishing vessel carrying dozens of people on Wednesday.

The fishing vessel and two ­dinghies were stopped by the Sri Lankan navy off the Batticaloa coast, with 40 ­individuals including four people smugglers apprehended.