Australian election: Scott Morrison goes to church after losing and resigning as leader

In one of his final speeches in Australia’s top job, outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded it had been a "difficult" four years.

Speaking at a service at his local church on Sunday, the Horizon Pentecostal Church in Sydney's south, Morrison was emotional, 9News.com.au reported.

Outgoing Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was emotional as he addressed Horizon Church on Sunday morning after his election loss.

"The last election, we really understood that it was for such a time as this. Now we both know it was for such a time as that," he said. "It has been a very difficult walk, I have got to tell you, over the last four years.

"God calls us, if you are a prime minister, pastor, running a business, teaching in schools, working in the police force. It doesn't matter. We are called to trust and obey”, 9News.com.au reported on Sunday.

"That is the life of faithfulness. We live our faith each and every day," Morrison added.

Police officers spent more than two hours searching the church Morrison attended after a threat was received, 7News Melbourne reported. Nothing was found, but investigations are ongoing.

Prime Minister-Elect Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as prime minister on Monday at Government House after his Labor party clinched victory.

On Sunday Albanese spoke briefly with the media before setting off for a series of briefings, 9News.com.au reported.

“I do want to change the country," he said. "I want to change the way that politics operates in this country."

Rick Rycroft/AP Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese, celebrates with his partner Jodie Haydon, right, and Labor senate leader partner Penny Wong at a Labor event in Sydney on Sunday, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded election defeat to Albanese.

Albanese this week promised to begin rebuilding trust in Australia when he attends a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with the Quad leaders - US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Obviously the Quad leaders' meeting is … an absolute priority for Australia and it enables us to send a message to the world that... there is a change of government, there will be some changes in policy, particularly with regard to climate change and our engagement with the world on those issues," Albanese said.

Nine Australia's Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese and Labor member Sally Sitou at the Marrickville Library in Sydney on Sunday

Official figures from the Australian Electoral Commission have Labor on 74 seats in the House of Representatives - two short of a majority - but the party is projected to hold as many as 77. The Liberal-National coalition held 52 seats.

Morrison, 54, said he would step down as head of the Liberal party, the senior member of the conservative coalition that had ruled Australia since 2013.

While Morrison confirmed he would handover the party leadership, he suggested he would remain in politics after being re-elected in Cook, 9News.com.au reported.

Morrison earlier said his conservative government had left Australia in a robust condition, even as voters on Saturday punished him for his handling of issues including climate change and Covid-19 that helped return the centre-left opposition to power for the first time in almost a decade.

AP Scott Morrison hugs his daughters Lily and Abbey at a Liberal Party function in Sydney.

Discussions about Morrison’s replacement as Liberal leader began within hours of the polls closing, with the next opposition leader facing a difficult task of rebuilding the party after nine years in government and a historic wipeout of moderate MPs.

Peter Dutton will throw his hat into the ring to lead the Liberal Party and is the strong favourite to win majority support, but at least two other Liberals are said to be weighing their chances and could step into a leadership contest, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

With the loss of Treasurer Josh Frydenberg from the seat of Kooyong all but certain, Dutton is the clear front-runner to be the next leader. Colleagues are also urging outgoing Home Affairs minister Karen Andrews and Trade minister Dan Tehan to run for the Liberal leadership.

ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN/Sydney Morning Herald Australia's outgoing Defence Minister Peter Dutton will run for leader of the Liberal party.

Still Morrison, after congratulating Albanese, struck a proud and defiant tone in defending his and his government’s record, focusing on the economy, his administration’s work to stop refugees arriving in the country by boats, and on bolstering the Australia’s defences.

“We hand over this country as a government in a stronger position than when we inherited it when we came to government (in 2013),” Morrison told a gathering of Liberal supporters in Sydney late Saturday night, AP reported.

“Unemployment today is at the lowest level in 48 years,” he said, referencing a rate of 3.9%.

“Australians leaving school, leaving university, getting their trades, know they have the confidence of being out there and able to get a job and to be able to realise their aspirations, and that’s what I wish for them, that’s what I wish for this country," he said.

“We leave government, having secured our borders many years ago, and we leave government having restored our nation’s defences,” he added, mentioning the recently created security alliance known as AUKUS that also includes the United States and the United Kingdom.

Nazanin Tabatabaee/AP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat and has confirmed that he would hand over the leadership of the Liberal Party following his party's loss to Labor.

Morrison also praised his government’s work on health issues, particularly mental health.

He said it had been a “privilege to lead this great party and lead this great nation” but that he, as leader, would “take responsibility for the wins and the losses”.

“As a result I will be handing over the leadership at the next party room meeting, to ensure that the party can be taken forward under new leadership,” he said on Saturday night.

“It’s a night of disappointment … but it’s also a time for coalition members and supporters all across the country to hold their heads high. We have been a strong government. We have been a good government. Australia is stronger as a result of our efforts over these last three terms.”

A former tourism marketer before switching to politics, Morrison was labelled the “accidental prime minister” in 2018 when his government colleagues chose him to replace then-leader Malcolm Turnbull. Morrison sprung a major surprise by leading the coalition to victory in a 2019 election said to be unwinnable.

Peter Rae/Sydney Morning Herald Scott Morrison leaves Kirribilli House, the residence of the Australian prime minister, after his election defeat.

He was also scorned for taking a holiday in Hawaii during Australia’s major bushfire crisis in the summer of 2019-20, for his government’s bungling of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, and more lately, for being at the helm while neighbours, the Solomon Islands, struck up a strategic partnership with China.

Morrison was also widely condemned for a perceived lack of empathy in relation to the treatment of women in Australian society, an issue that drew intense scrutiny through damaging revelations of sexual harassment scandals that rocked federal Parliament. Analysts pointed to this area as part of the reason for such a strong vote for the so-called teal independents in Saturday's election, the majority of whom were women.

- Reporting from 9Newscom.au, AP and Stuff