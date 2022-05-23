‘Incredibly honoured and humbled’: Australia's Anthony Albanese sworn in as 31st prime minister

Anthony Albanese during his swearing in ceremony with Governor-General David Hurley.

Anthony Albanese has been sworn in as Australia's 31st prime minister just hours ahead of a trip to Tokyo to meet with US President Joe Biden.

With counting from Saturday's election yet to confirm whether he will govern in majority, Albanese attended Government House in Canberra with Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, incoming foreign minister Penny Wong, new treasurer Jim Chalmers and new finance minister Katy Gallagher.

The Australian ministers will cover all portfolios until the Labor caucus can meet in the week after next to put in place the full ministry.

Albanese held his first press conference as prime minister on Monday.

The Australian PM said he was “incredibly honoured and humbled” after being sworn in Monday morning.

“Australians have voted for change,” he said. “My government intends to implement that change in an orderly way.”

Albanese added that he would soon meet with the leaders of the United States, India and Japan in Tokyo.

“The meetings that we will have, not just with the United States but, importantly, with our hosts in Japan and India are going to be very important, in a good way, to send a message to the world that there’s a new government in Australia.

“It’s a government that represents a change, in terms of the way that we deal with the world on issues like climate change but also a continuity in the way that we have respect for democracy and the way that we value our friendships and long-time alliances.”

The Australian prime minister-elect issued a statement on Sunday night, saying he would use the meeting to talk about his government's ambitions to tackle climate change and pursue a stronger foreign policy focus on the region.

"This will be my first international trip as prime minister and I am honoured to represent Australia at this important forum," the statement read.

"The Quad Leaders' Summit brings together four leaders of great liberal democracies - Australia, Japan, India, and the United States of America - in support of a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific, with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at its centre.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images The Australian prime minister-elect issued a statement on Sunday night, saying he would use the meeting to talk about his government's ambitions to tackle climate change. (File photo)

"Under my government, Australia will continue to work through the Quad to deliver positive and practical initiatives in our region, including on health, security, and climate change."

Official figures from the Australian Electoral Commission have Labor on 75 seats in the House of Representatives – one short of a majority – but the party is projected to hold as many as 77.

The Liberal-National coalition held 52 seats, with Scott Morrison set to stand down from the Liberal Party leadership once a partyroom meeting can be scheduled.

An emotional Morrison told his local Horizon Church on Sunday that a life of faith called on people to "trust and obey".

He is widely expected to be replaced by outgoing defence minister Peter Dutton, who may face resistance from moderates in the party.

Rick Rycroft/AP One of the first major events in the next two weeks will be a meeting with state premiers and territory chief ministers when he will set out the new federal government's stance on climate change.

Albanese will return to Australia on Wednesday.

One of the first major events in the next two weeks will be a meeting with state premiers and territory chief ministers when he will set out the new federal government's stance on more ambitious climate action.

Ten independents are on track for victory and will be joined on the crossbench by sitting Mayo MP Rebekha Sharkie from the Centre Alliance and veteran Kennedy MP Bob Katter.

The AEC has listed 13 seats where the two-candidate preferred vote is so far unavailable: Bradfield, Calare, Canberra, Cowper, Grey, Griffith, Hinkler, Macnamara, Maranoa, Melbourne, Richmond, Ryan and Sydney.

Four seats are formally listed as "close": Sturt, Gilmore, Menzies and Moore.

Incumbent MPs are trailing in 18 seats: Swan, Pearce, Tangney, Hasluck, Curtin (WA); Chisholm, Higgins, Kooyong, Goldstein, Deakin (Victoria); Wentworth, Reid, North Sydney, Robertson, Mackellar, Fowler and Bennelong (NSW), and Boothby (SA).

The final result has been projected as 77 for Labor, 59 for the coalition and 15 on the crossbench.

