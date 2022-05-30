Experts dismiss theory that missing Australian fraudster Melissa Caddick cut off her foot

Over the previous eight years, Caddick had stolen A$23 million (NZ$25.19m) from clients who thought she was investing their funds in shares.

Experts have poured cold water on the theory that Australian fraudster Melissa Caddick cut off her own foot, instead saying it was entirely possible for the appendage to have been separated from her body and then swept by ocean currents hundreds of kilometres south of Sydney.

In November 2020, Caddick, 49, vanished within hours of authorities executing a search warrant at her Dover Heights house in relation to her Ponzi scheme.

Over the previous eight years, Caddick had stolen A$23 million (NZ$25.19m) from clients who thought she was investing their funds in shares.

In later February 2021, only days after a warrant had been issued for her arrest, it was announced her partial remains contained in an Asics running shoe had been washed up at Bournda Beach, about 400 kilometres south of Sydney.

Moninya Roughan, a professor of oceanography at the University of NSW, told the podcast Liar Liar: Melissa Caddick and The Missing Millions that it was quite possible for the shoe to have travelled that distance.

In a remarkable coincidence, only two days before Caddick vanished, Roughan and her team were conducting an experiment to track how far the currents would take three biodegradable drifters, which were similar in size to a shoe.

Fitted with satellite tracking devices, the drifters were dropped off the coast at Port Stephens, about 150 kilometres north of Sydney.

It took a month for the first one to be washed up at Jervis Bay, about 250 kilometres from its launch position. Another was washed up in Wollongong, also south of Sydney.

The devices revealed they were caught up in huge eddies and travelled around in circles before heading south. One object was washed up to the north.

“Having looked at the ocean circulation that occurred through November through February … and having looked at the drifters that we deployed at the same time,” the possibility of Caddick’s shoe washing up so far south, “is well within the realm of possibility,” Roughan told the podcast.

Matthew Orde, a forensic pathologist with the University of British Columbia, also said it was plausible for Caddick’s foot to have been washed up based on the mysterious case in Canada where, since 2007, at least 21 disembodied feet in running shoes washed up on the British Columbia coast.

None/Sydney Morning Herald Melissa Caddick with her first husband Anthony Caddick.

Orde said a Canadian coronial investigation ruled out foul play. Authorities concluded the feet came from people who were killed either in accidents or by suicide, and the feet had become detached during decomposition.

The reason for the phenomenon of feet being washed up was due to developments in the design of running shoes.

“Over the recent years, they have become more and more advanced in their design and construction, and many of them contain pockets of air filter bubbles in the soles, which make the shoe more buoyant,” he said.

Acclaimed American science journalist Erika Engelhaupt has examined this baffling case of the 21 washed-up feet in her book –Gory Details: Adventures from the Dark Side of Science.

Engelhaupt rejected the notion that “Melissa Caddick had severed her own foot and put it into the water to throw detectives off the case”.

She said that “the complicated arrangement of bones at the top of the foot and the ankle … makes it almost impossible to get a clean slice without cutting through bone.”

An inquest into Caddick’s disappearance and suspected death will be held in September.

To date there has been no indication whether there were enough human remains for forensic pathologists to determine how the foot became detached from the body.