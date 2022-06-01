'It was a six-foot mad roo': Man fights kangaroo for six minutes in Victoria

Australian man Cliff Des still has sympathy for kangaroos despite going toe-to-toe with a six foot male for over six minutes.

Shocking vision has emerged of a man being attacked by a kangaroo for more than six minutes in central Victoria, Australia.

Heathcote man Cliff Des told Today how the large animal set upon him when he went to see what his dogs were barking at near his backyard.

Nine News/instagram The massive roo can be seen stomping on the man as he stumbles to the ground while trying to flee.

"It was a six-foot mad roo trying to rip my little dogs out of the yard," he said.

"I went near it, about 30-foot away to try to shoo it away, but it didn't want to go away."

Des then ran back to his yard, with footage showing the kangaroo then stomping on him as he tries to flee.

"I fell near a stick, and after three whacks with the stick, it snapped like a carrot."

The 59-year-old pinned the kangaroo after it continued to attack him.

Nine Cliff Des fought off an angry kangaroo.

"I thought this guy means business, he was going to mongrel me if I didn't, I took him to the ground.

"It tried to gouge my face. I put my head down, so it gouged me on the top of my head. It bit my finger. Then it put its back claw through my leg, about an inch-and-a-half through my back leg, shredded my pants down to the cuff."

Des then tried to run away again, and it chased him around his car, with the ordeal lasting six minutes and 22 seconds.

"I didn't come out that good. I've got a few bruises and scars on me.

Nine The kangaroo bit his finger.

"It mongreled me real good."

Des said it was fortunate the attack happened to him, seeing a lots of elderly people and kids also walked through the area.

"It could have been worse. It could have been one of them," he said.

However, Des said he held no resentment towards kangaroos after the encounter, saying humans were on kangaroos' land.

"We built our roads over theirs. They're a beautiful animal.

"What I can take from the whole scenario is just don't go near them.

"They can snap...we don't know how they think."

The kangaroo hopped away uninjured.

