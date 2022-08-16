Doctors in Australia find toy stuck in boy's throat for five years

The family of an Australian boy diagnosed with asthma as a toddler was left in “complete and utter shock” when an urgent operation revealed the real cause of the boy's suffering.

Marley, now aged 8, developed a bad cough when he was 2, his dad, Jay, told Today.

He was diagnosed with asthma and given an inhaler, but it did little to help him.

And in the past couple of years, when Marley began playing football and basketball, he “went downhill pretty quick”.

Marley was rarely able to finish a game because of his breathing difficulties, and he began vomiting whenever he ate.

“We really wanted an answer. We had a feeling it was not asthma,” Jay said.

Today Eight-year-old Marley had a plastic toy lodged in his throat for years.

Marley's parents pushed the doctors to investigate further, and Marley was ultimately flown to the Melbourne Royal Children's Hospital.

Surgeons there found the cause of Marley's problems – a plastic arts-and-crafts flower that had been lodged in his throat for years.

Today The toy was removed by surgeons.

Jay said he had nothing but praise for the doctors but urged parents to listen to their instincts.

“We wouldn’t have done it without the hospital, but sometimes you've just got to push that little bit more,” he said.

Today Marley’s dad, Jay, says he knew something wasn't right.

Marley himself, a young man of few words, is happy with where things are now.

“Good,” he said, when asked how he was doing.

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.