Thief caught on camera pickpocketing elderly man at a RSL club in Australia

A thief has been caught on camera pickpocketing a wallet from an elderly man using a walking frame at a Returned Services League (RSL) club in Melbourne, Australia.

CCTV footage from inside Glenroy RSL clearly shows a man walking up behind the elderly man on the gaming room floor and swiping a wallet from the victim's back pocket just before 3pm on August 3.

The 86-year-old victim appears unaware of the theft and police have said the crime was not realised until the footage was watched.

The thief left the RSL club in a black Honda Jazz with unknown registration.

Nine A man was caught on camera stealing a wallet from an elderly man at Glenroy RSL.

Police have released the CCTV footage and photos of the man they want to speak to over the theft.

He is believed to be between 20 to 30-years-old and has black hair and a black beard.

At the time of the theft he was wearing a black Adidas hooded-jacket, black Everlast tracksuit pants and black Nike slip-on shoes with white socks.

Victoria Police/Nine Police want to speak to this man over a theft at Glenroy RSL.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has information that could assist police with their investigation is urged to contact police.

This story was originally published on 9News and is republished with permission.