‘Happy to join in on the joke’: Scott Morrison defends his own ministry memes

Australia’s former Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he was just having a bit of “fun” at his own expense when he created memes on social media riffing on his secret ministries scandal, as momentum builds for the former prime minister to face a censure motion when parliament returns next month.

Following an extraordinary couple of days in which he was forced to apologise to his Liberal Party colleagues and the Australian governor-general distanced himself from his conduct, Morrison took to Facebook on Thursday evening where the scandal was taking on a life of its own.

A spokesperson for Morrison said the member for the electorate of Cook in New South Wales “has always had a good sense of humour” and confirmed the Facebook photoshop efforts showing the former PM as a member of Aussie comedy team Sooshi Mango were his own handiwork.

Facebook Australia's former Prime Minister Scott Morrison pokes fun at himself over the various memes that have been created due to the secret portfolio saga.

READ MORE:

* The secret - and not-so-secret - powers of a PM in Covid times

* Peter Dutton moves to distance himself from under fire Scott Morrison

* Explained: The Scott Morrison secret portfolio story

* Scott Morrison had five secret portfolios when he was Australia's PM including treasury, home affairs



“He knows the issues are important but at the same time, he was happy to join in on the joke at his own expense. He saw some of the posts and found them amusing. He did all the posts himself,” the spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese chided his predecessor on morning television for making light of the matter, as Morrison bantered with businesses and groups posting photos to the social media site with his face photoshopped in, introducing him as the newest, and typically self-appointed, member of the team.

The former prime minister posted his own Photoshop effort, featuring him with the comedian group in a photo at Sydney Harbour, with the caption: “It’s been fun joining in on all the memes. But there are so many now I can’t keep up.”

“As Aussies, we can always have a chuckle at ourselves. Have a good evening. This was my own effort with the Sooshi Mango boys. Glad to be also joining their team, along with all the other gigs you guys have given me today,” Morrison wrote.

Sydney Morning Herald Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Scott Morrison (left) appointed himself to five departmental portfolios when he was PM.

At an extraordinary hour-long press conference earlier in the week, Morrison sought to justify his decision to assume secret co-control of five ministries – health, finance, home affairs, treasury, and industry, science, energy and resources – during 2020 and 2021 without the knowledge of most of his senior ministers.

But his claim the actions were necessary in the face of the unprecedented crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic has been roundly rejected, including by most of his Coalition colleagues. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton called his actions “wrong” while former prime minister John Howard said there had been no need for them.

Morrison faces a possible censure motion in the House of Representatives when parliament resumes next month, with Greens leader Adam Bandt writing to Speaker Milton Dick on Thursday to ask that he refer the former prime minister’s actions to the House privileges committee so it can investigate what occurred.

Speaking on breakfast TV on Friday, Albanese said the issue was not a “laughing matter”.

“I think that this undermining of the parliamentary system of government, of the Westminster system and our democratic traditions of accountability, aren’t a laughing matter. I’m surprised at the response of Mr Morrison to this,” Albanese told ABC Breakfast.

Senior Liberal and opposition frontbencher Simon Birmingham said it was a feature of Australian culture that people were able to have a laugh at serious things, but added there were “serious principles that underpin this”.

“It’s important that everybody remembers that aside from one instance in the resources space, he didn’t exercise any of the authorities that he provided himself with. So it’s really a matter of principle here about what was transparent, what was not. But of course, people are going to have plenty of laughs about it, and it’s good to see he’s able to have a chuckle at it too,” he told Sky News.

Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley defended Morrison’s social media foray, saying: “it’s the great Australian tradition taking the mickey out of yourself”.

Comedy group Sooshi Mango said they “had no idea” the former prime minister planned to tag them in his Facebook post until they saw it appear last night.

“It was a very funny surprise,” a spokesperson said.