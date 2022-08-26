More than NZ$160 million worth of meth, cocaine found stashed in vintage Bentley

More than a tonne of methamphetamine has been kept off the streets after Australian police carried out two separate drug busts in recent weeks.

New South Wales police and the ABF have uncovered a shipment of more than A$150 million (NZ$168m) worth of cocaine and meth stashed inside a vintage Bentley car.

The car, a 1960 Bentley S2, arrived at Port Botany in a shipping container from Canada earlier this month.

Police found a large amount of meth hidden behind the headlights, and overall seized 161kg of meth and 30kg of cocaine concealed in the car.

Two men, aged 20 and 23, were arrested in Rooty Hill in western Sydney on Thursday and were charged with drug offences.

A third man, aged 25, was also charged when he was pulled over in Ballina in northern NSW on Thursday afternoon.

Police allegedly seized 2.2kg of meth and more than A$1.1m in cash.

All three men were refused bail and will appear in an Australian court on Friday.

In a separate investigation that started earlier this year, investigators examined a number of sea cargo containers that had arrived in Port Botany, finding 748kg of methylamphetamine hidden in marble slabs.

NSW Police Police have kept more than A$1 billion worth of meth off the streets in a history-making bust.

Three men, aged 24, 26, and 34, were arrested and remain before the courts.

On Friday, police revealed they had also investigated extra containers that arrived in Port Botany last week, finding 1060kg of meth also hidden in marble slabs.

The overall 1800kg-plus meth shipment had an estimated street value of more than A$1.6 billion.

Police are set to address the media about the investigations on Friday.

