Watch live: Judge delivering verdict in Teacher's Pet murder case involving Chris Dawson

Justice Ian Harrison, handing down his verdict in the Australian murder trial of former teacher and rugby league player Chris Dawson, has told a court he is satisfied that Lynette Dawson is dead and “did not voluntarily abandon her home” when she vanished from Sydney’s northern beaches.

Dawson, 74, faced a judge-alone trial in the New South Wales Supreme Court, during which his lawyers argued it was possible Lynette abandoned her young daughters and the family’s Bayview home in January 1982. She was 33 at the time and her body has never been found.

The judge, midway through his judgment on Tuesday, said that the whole of the circumstantial evidence “satisfies me that Lynette Dawson is dead”, that she died on or about January 8, 1982, and “that she did not voluntarily abandon her home”.

READ MORE:

* The teacher’s trial: Has a podcast actually solved a murder?

* Australian man Chris Dawson granted judge-alone trial for wife’s alleged murder

* Australian man Chris Dawson to face trial in 2022 for allegedly murdering his wife

* Five true crime podcasts you need to have a listen to



He added that Lynette Dawson had a “strong maternal bond with her daughters”, relied on her husband to drive her, and there was “scant evidence” she had access to funds to start a new life.

Harrison said in that context it was hard to accept the theory that she had “walked out of her life”.

Lynette Dawson did not pack a bag, Harrison noted.

The Crown had alleged Dawson killed his wife and disposed of her body, possibly with assistance, to have an unfettered relationship with a teenage babysitter and his former student, known as JC.

The disappearance was the subject of a 2018 podcast by investigative journalist Hedley Thomas called The Teacher’s Pet, which attracted a global audience to the case.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Chris Dawson and team arrives at NSW Supreme Court on August 30.

JC told the trial that Dawson would leave love notes in her schoolbag, signing some off as “God” to disguise himself.

She moved into his home during her HSC year in October 1981, but moved out the following month, after she said she was confronted by Lynette who said, “you’ve been taking liberties with my husband”.

Shortly before Christmas 1981, Dawson and JC left Sydney intending to start a new life together in Queensland, before the teenager wanted to return. Lynette’s sister Patricia Jenkins testified Dawson had left a note to his wife reading, “don’t paint too dark a picture of me to the girls”.

The court heard Chris and Lynette attended counselling on January 8, 1982. Lynette’s colleague Annette Leary gave evidence Lynette had told her that in the lift to counselling, Chris grabbed her around the neck and said, “if this doesn’t work, I’m getting rid of you”.

“I strongly dispute that because ... that particular day was starting with the hope of saving something which after 13 years was very much floundering,” Dawson told police in 1991.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Dawson, a former rugby league player, is accused of murdering his wife Lynette and disposing of her body in January 1982.

Judge begins delivering verdict

While delivering his verdict on Tuesday (local time), the judge said he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Dawson’s reported telephone calls from Lynette after January 9, 1982, “are lies”.

He said he did not accept that a woman allegedly determined to abandon her home and family and “disappear from sight” would have contacted the very person who was claimed to be “the reason for her departures”.

“It defies common sense,” Harrison said.

Justice Ian Harrison said he had reached the conclusion that “Lynette Dawson did not leave her home voluntarily”.

He pointed to Dawson’s own concession in his police interview that Lynette only contacting him, and no other family or friends, was “extremely strange”.

Harrison said he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Lynette Dawson “never telephoned Dawson after January 8, 1982”.

JC claimed that in late 1981, Dawson had parked his car outside a building while she waited inside wearing her school uniform. She alleged he later told her, “I went inside to get a hitman to kill Lyn, but then I decided I couldn’t do it because innocent people could be hurt”.

KATE GERAGHTY/Sydney Morning Herald Chris Dawson (right) arrives at court with his brother Peter Dawson.

Dawson told police this was a “complete and utter fabrication”.

The defence suggested JC was on a mission to destroy Dawson and had only raised the allegation amid a bitter custody battle after their separation in 1990, having married him in January 1984.

The trial also heard from Dawson’s former Newtown Jets teammate Robert Silkman, who claimed Dawson had asked him on the plane back from an end-of-season trip in 1975 “if he knew anyone who could get rid of his wife”.

The defence argued there was the possibility that Lynette “abandoned the home of her own accord”, and relied on several phone calls Dawson claimed he had received and multiple reported sightings.

Lynette and Chris Dawson. Chris has pleaded not guilty to his former wife's murder.

Dawson said he had dropped Lynette off at a Mona Vale bus stop to go shopping on January 9, 1982, but instead of meeting him at the Northbridge Baths later that day, she had called to say she “needed time away”.

Harrison said he was unable to accept that the version of events suggesting Dawson received an STD call from Lynette that afternoon “could reasonably be true”.

“I’m satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Dawson’s various representations that he spoke to Lynette Dawson by telephone on a call made to the Northbridge Baths on that day is a lie,” he said.

Crown prosecutor Craig Everson, SC, had argued that one of the dominoes in Dawson’s plan was to have family friend Phillip Day and Lynette’s mother Helena Simms as witnesses to his receipt of the alleged phone call and someone to mind his two daughters that night who had also been at the pool.

RENEE NOWYTARGER/Sydney Morning Herald Chris Dawson has pleaded not guilty to his former wife's murder.

Everson said Dawson’s “engineered window of quiet seclusion” gave him the opportunity to dispose of a body before making his way north to collect JC from her holiday at South West Rocks.

The prosecutor said it “beggars belief” that Dawson would have then brought JC into his matrimonial home “if he honestly, truthfully believed” his wife was returning within a few days.

JC said Dawson told her “Lyn’s gone, she’s not coming back” and the wardrobe had been bursting with clothes. She said her diamond ring was later made “using the diamonds from Lyn’s engagement ring and eternity ring” left in the house.

Dawson reported Lynette missing on February 18, 1982. The Crown alleged that a newspaper advertisement about her disappearance, placed in March, was part of Dawson’s “ongoing, deceptive attempts to present himself as a deserted husband”.

Defence barrister Pauline David, who has since been sworn in as a judge of the NSW District Court, said Dawson gave his wife a reason to not want to be with him when he left their home with JC.

She said Dawson was at a significant forensic disadvantage regarding bank card and phone records, submitting that those that might have supported that Lynette Dawson was alive in the early months of 1982 were unavailable due to the passage of time.

David grilled police witnesses over their investigations, suggesting deliberate omissions were made.

Lynette was allegedly sighted at a Central Coast fruit shop, outside Gladesville Hospital, on Macquarie Street in the city during a royal visit in March 1983 and at the former Rockcastle Hospital in June 1984, although five nurses gave evidence they had never worked with someone by that name.

“At some point in time, she has potentially created a new life, she has subsequently passed away, she has met with misadventure by some other way, or even the deeply unpleasant possibility of her taking her own life,” Dawson’s barrister submitted.

David said that however inappropriate Dawson and JC’s relationship, and how much he had failed Lynette, it did not make him a murderer.