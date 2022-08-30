Chris Dawson's twin confronts media scrum after 'Teacher's Pet' guilty verdict in Australia

The brother of convicted murderer Chris Dawson has clashed with members of the media outside court in Australia.

Paul Dawson emerged from the Sydney court to find a scrum of reporters and camera operators.

Nine Chris Dawson's brother, Paul, clashes with media outside court.

As he walked away, Paul was jostled into a Nine News cameraman and a police officer had to step in after he pushed the cameraman away.

Paul then shook his finger and shouted at the media before walking off.

Nine Police had to separate Paul Dawson from a cameraman who he bumped into.

Chris and Paul Dawson are identical twins who both played rugby league for the Newtown Jets.

They both became PE teachers on the Northern Beaches of Sydney.

Chris Dawson was on Tuesday found guilty of murdering his wife Lynette, 40 years after she vanished. Paul and his brother Peter were in court to support their brother.

Chris Dawson's lawyer Greg Walsh said an appeal was “probable”.

Fairfax Archive Paul and Chris Dawson played rugby league together in their youth.

“Mr Dawson has always asserted and still does his absolute innocence of the crime he has been convicted,” Walsh said.

The five-hour verdict handed down on Tuesday came after a two-month trial.

Chris Dawson was immediately handcuffed and taken into custody after the guilty verdict. He will be taken to Silverwater jail west of Sydney ahead of his sentencing.

Paul was among dozens of witnesses who testified in the trial.

The whereabouts of Lynette’s body remains unknown.

The cold case came to the public’s attention decades on thanks to a podcast named Teacher's Pet.

That podcast, which had to be taken off the internet in Australia during the trial, revealed new evidence which led police to charge Dawson with his missing wife's murder.

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.