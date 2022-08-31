Chris Dawson’s health to be raised during murder sentencing in Australia, his lawyer says

Chris Dawson’s dementia and physical problems will be raised as matters for consideration when he is sentenced for the murder of his first wife Lynette, his lawyer says.

Dawson, 74, was found guilty in Australia on Tuesday of murdering the 33-year-old on January 8, 1982. Justice Ian Harrison found Dawson had a “possessive infatuation” with the babysitter and his former student, known as JC, which affected him significantly and he “resolved to kill his wife”.

Speaking to reporters outside court after the verdict, defence solicitor Greg Walsh said his client was “not well” and suffers from cognitive and physical problems.

“He’s been diagnosed with dementia,” he said.

On the first day of his trial, the court heard Dawson suffered from a major depressive illness and his “present health conditions” could require particular sitting hours and breaks. Dawson, a former teacher and Newtown Jets rugby league player, arrived each day with a distinct limp.

“I think in respect of sentencing, of course, his problems in relation to brain atrophy [are] a very important consideration because jail will be much harder for him,” Walsh said.

Advanced age is also commonly raised as a subjective matter at sentencing for older offenders.

Nick Moir/Sydney Morning Herald Lawyer Greg Walsh with Chris Dawson on the first day of the trial in May.

Regarding bail, Walsh said that the judge had not set a sentencing date and “it may well be that I don’t proceed with that application at this stage”.

“I’ll need to get some material together and see whether I proceed with it,” he said.

“In respect of an appeal, I can confirm that it’s probable that he will appeal against his conviction. Mr Dawson has always asserted, and he still does, his absolute innocence of the crime of which he’s been convicted. He will continue to assert that innocence and he’ll certainly appeal.”

Walsh, who spoke to his client after he was taken into custody below the court complex, said Dawson was in shock, upset and had asked his lawyer to call his wife.

Prior to his conviction, Dawson had been on bail since December 2018 when he was released from Silverwater jail on a A$1.5 million (NZ$1.68m) security almost a fortnight after his arrest and extradition from the Sunshine Coast.

If Dawson’s lawyers were to apply for bail, the court would consider new laws stating that bail must be refused for offenders who “will” be sentenced to full-time imprisonment unless special or exceptional circumstances are established.

The maximum penalty for murder in NSW is life imprisonment. The judge was satisfied Lynette died as the result of a “conscious and voluntary act” by Dawson intending to cause her death.

Dawson’s barrister at trial was Pauline David, who was sworn in as a judge of the NSW District Court on August 1.