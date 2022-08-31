Another wet Sydney summer isn’t just bleak, it could destroy entire species of native Australian plants

The Royal Botanic Garden in Sydney is racing to save entire plant species at risk of extinction from diseases that thrive in the rain, as the Australian city faces the bleak prospect of another long, wet summer.

Chief botanist with the botanic gardens Dr Brett Summerall said there were 16 species – including the native guava and scrub turpentine on the North Coast – at serious risk of being wiped out forever by myrtle rust, a disease that thrives in warm weather and wet conditions.

“There is a lot of work happening to understand the disease and the genetics that are badly affected to find if there is any resistance, this is hard work that takes a long time and is expensive,” he said.

“[A third La Nina] could knock population levels down. They are rarely fruiting or flowering, so they are really super susceptible, more so than other parts of plants.”

The possibility of a third La Nina looks more than likely in Sydney this year, with the Bureau of Meteorology previously upgrading the likelihood of a La Nina occurring.

The new alert status means there is a 70% chance of a La Nina, much higher than the previous 50% likelihood that has lingered for months.

This year, Sydney has recorded just over 2 metres of rain, the first time the city has reached the record this early in the year since records began in 1859. In 2021, the city experienced 1290mm of rain, just above the city’s average of 1213mm.

2022 is already the fifth-wettest on record, and Weatherzone forecaster Joel Pippard said it was likely the state would top the wettest year on record.

“We only need 184mm of rainfall to break the all-time record,” he said. “We will probably break the record.”

Australia’s wet weather will linger throughout late winter and spring after a negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) was declared earlier this month.

If a La Nina does occur, it would be the first time on record that we have seen three consecutive La Nina events coinciding with back-to-back negative IOD events.

Weatherzone A negative Indian Ocean Dipole event.

Pippard added that while three back-to-back La Nina events were fairly rare, the climate driver was more likely to result in another La Nina or El Niño – which sees drier conditions return for much of the east coast – occurring the following year.

Typically, more neutral conditions occur after an El Niño event. He added if a third La Nina event occurs this year it will be less severe than 2021’s event.

While La Nina causes warmer than average sea temperatures off Australia’s coast which drive storms, it cools down ocean temperatures in the northern hemisphere, which creates drier onshore weather.

The elevated La Nina status follows a renewal of cooling in the tropical Pacific Ocean towards La Nina thresholds over recent weeks, as well as strengthened trade winds at La Nina levels. Pippard said the seven international models show the La Nina will be strongest between September and November.

Australia has experienced 19 La Nina events since 1900, and 12 have coincided with flooding in eastern states. The average rainfall from December to March in La Nina years is 20% higher than the long-term average.

Pippard added the state was also entering storm season, caused by warmer ocean and land temperatures and cooler upper atmosphere pressures. This would increase the rainfall and flooding risk for much of the state, which is already saturated.

Of particular concern for authorities will be across southern Queensland and eastern NSW, while parts of eastern Tasmania and Victoria are also susceptible to flooding.

The increased rainfall will mean that water quality at some of the state’s favourite swimming spots is heavily impacted. University of NSW water expert Stuart Khan said during rain events, contaminants get washed off footpaths and roads and into the oceans. It can also cause sewage systems to overflow, making going for a dip less than ideal.

A NSW SES spokesperson said the agency was particularly concerned for the Hawkesbury Nepean and Georges River, Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Central Coast and Shoalhaven catchment.

“The weather has been relentless over recent times and with the likelihood of a third consecutive La Nina, the threat isn’t likely to ease any time soon. There is an increased risk of storms between October and March, which is the typical storm season,” the spokesperson said.

“Our NSW SES volunteers are always prepared and ready to assist their local communities, but we ask people also do their bit to help.”

This includes preparing evacuation kits and simple home maintenance like cleaning gutters.

The NSW SES has just experienced its biggest year on record. More than 64,000 requests for assistance were received in 2021 and 2022, which is an increase from 42,000 in 2020 and 2021.

NSW RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said despite the wet weather outlook over the coming months, the bushfire risk had not diminished. He said the amount of grass growth in the west of the state was concerning, with some fires that had broken out in the area getting to 60 hectares before they could be contained.

“The problem will be if there is inconsistent rain. The grass dries out and if we have the warmth of getting into spring and summer and a windy day, that has high potential to cause problems,” he said.

CSIRO Climate Science Centre director Jaci Brown said while the BOM was yet to declare a La Nina event, many other agencies overseas had. In Australia, the BOM waits for sea temperatures to cool below 0.8 degrees on average in the eastern tropical pacific to declare the weather event, but temperatures are just under the threshold at 0.7 degrees.

Other international models now factor in overall ocean warming temperatures driven by climate change, while BOM is currently considering how to do so, Brown said.

“If you take into account that the Pacific Ocean has warmed ... the normal has changed, the normal state of ocean has warmed,” he said.

“This is why we are saying they are saying we are in a La Nina. It’s just one of the ways climate change is playing havoc on how we think about the climate.

“It’s difficult to say what will happen to La Nina under climate change, but what we know is as the atmosphere warms up, for every degree of warming the atmosphere can hold an extra 7% of moisture.

“This means that weather events will get more intense. This means rainfall events will get more intense.”