Motorists tried to save father and son killed in ‘horrific’ crash near Sydney

Specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit examined the scene of the crash.

A father and son are dead after a horror car crash on the Central Coast’s M1 motorway north of Sydney on Saturday morning.

Police said the father, 46, had been travelling south on the motorway with his son, 27, when their Commodore station wagon got bogged on the grass median strip at Kangy Angy, just north of Ourimbah, at 9am.

Moments later, a 27-year-old man who was driving past lost control of his four-wheel-drive, which spun into the median strip and smashed into the station wagon, police said.

Passing motorists, including an off-duty police officer, stopped to help the father and son, who were trapped inside the car.

The 27-year-old son was already dead. The motorists and paramedics tried to resuscitate the man’s father, who had gone into cardiac arrest, however, he also died.

The driver of the four-wheel-drive, who was from Kurri Kurri, was not injured.

He was taken to Wyong Hospital for blood and urine tests.

NSW Police Chief Inspector Colin Lott said the circumstances of the crash were “extremely unlucky”.

“They were two separate incidents, and unfortunately the victims were stationary at that point where the second driver has lost control and [it’s] become a fatality.

“It was a very horrific scene.”

Lott said the station wagon had been “well clear” of the three lanes of traffic on the motorway at the time of the crash.

Police from the crash investigation unit were at the site of the incident on Saturday.

Lott said the father and son were from the Toronto area in Lake Macquarie.

“This incident is traumatic for everyone, but very, very tragic to the family losing both a father and son. [It’s] a further reminder to people to take care on our roadways.”

Lott pleaded with motorists to take precautions given more rain and high winds were forecast for Sydney and parts of NSW in coming days.

“We would ask people to drive to the conditions. [A road] might be signposted 110 km/hr, but if it’s heavy rain, don’t drive at that speed. Drive at a safe speed, always, no matter where you’re going,” Lott said.