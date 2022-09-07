Driver arrested after five teenagers die in 'horrific' car crash in Australia

An 18-year-old driver has been arrested after a ute crashed southwest of Sydney, killing five teenagers and sending shockwaves through a small Australian town.

Police said the Nissan Navara left the road and hit a tree in Buxton, about 40km northwest of Wollongong, about 7.50pm on Tuesday.

They believe some of the victims – three females and two males who died at the scene – were as young as 14 or 15 and went to school locally.

Superintendent Paul Fuller said it was one of the worst accident scenes he'd seen in 38 years and some of the first responders were likely to have known the victims.

READ MORE:

* Person injured after train and car crash near Otautau

* Multiple injuries in two separate crashes near Dunedin

* Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Glen Eden, Auckland



“It's a horrific accident scene and a traumatic event like this will have a devastating impact on the families, friends and the local community,” he said.

“We believe a number of the children go to the local high school.

9news Emergency services attend a fatal crash southwest of Sydney on Tuesday.

“We have spoken to the principal of the high school to facilitate some counselling at the school tomorrow when the students arrive.”

Fuller said the driver, an 18-year-old man who escaped life-threatening injuries, had been arrested and taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing but not charged.

Fuller said specialist police were working to identify the victims and determine the cause of the crash.

9news Superintendent Paul Fuller addresses the media.

“A tragedy of this magnitude, it's going to have ripple effects ... for their family, friends and for the local community,” he said.

Local councillor Michael Banasik said the crash was a “terrible tragedy” for the tight-knit town of 400-500 people.

“It's devastating for Buxton and the general community ... It's just horrible,” he told 9news.

“Buxton's a great place, small, small town and yeah, this is a terrible tragedy, no matter where it's happened.”

9news Specialist police are investigating the crash.

Banasik, who struggled to put the impact of the accident into words, said what little was known about the crash was enough to “make everybody sick in the stomach”, adding that the families involved would be devastated.

A medical team was flown in by helicopter to treat the victims, firefighters said.

This story was originally published on 9news.com.au and is republished with permission.