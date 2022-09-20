Dad of dead girl who religious group prayed over refuses to look at evidence

Eight-year-old Queensland girl Elizabeth Rose Struhs died in Rangeville at Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, in January.

The father of eight-year-old Elizabeth Rose Struhs, whose body a religious group allegedly prayed over instead of getting medical help, has refused to view the evidence put against him in the murder case.

A total of 14 people, part of a religious group made up of three families known as “the Saints”, which police say held “differing views”, have been arrested and charged in relation to Elizabeth’s death.

Her body was found in a home at Rangeville in the Toowoomba region, west of Brisbane, in January.

Two of the people charged include Elizabeth’s parents, Jason Richard Struhs, and Kerrie Elizabeth Struhs.

READ MORE:

* Conviction and discharge after 10 nights in jail for Covid-19 border breach

* Grieving family drawn into concocted application for compassionate bail

* US woman found dead after sending daughter disturbing message on Venmo



Her death, police will allege, was the result of her being denied treatment for diabetes for about six days.

Elizabeth’s parents then allegedly gathered members of their church to pray over the dying girl, and eventually, her body, instead of calling paramedics.

Her father appeared in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with murder, torture and failing to provide the necessities of life, for his committal hearing to determine his trial.

Struhs told magistrate Clare Kelly that while he had received information and evidence regarding his case, he had not and did not intend to view it.

“Yeah, but I didn’t look at it,” he told the court.

Struhs also said he would not offer any submission for the committal hearing, and rarely looked up from the dock unless Kelly spoke directly to him, occasionally rubbing his eyes.

Evidence tendered by prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor consisted of Elizabeth’s medical reports from multiple health facilities, including Toowoomba Hospital, a diabetes action plan, and the Struhs family records.

Elizabeth’s school records from Gabbinbar State School were submitted, alongside emails between her parents and letters from Kerrie Struhs in prison.

Struhs, who was self-represented, declined offers of a notepad and pen, and when Kelly asked him if the lighting was sufficient in the courtroom, Struhs answered: “That’s fine, I’ve been in the dark anyway, miss.”

Kelly reserved her decision on committing Struhs to stand trial to October to view evidence provided by the prosecution.

Kerrie Struhs was expected to face court next week, while the rest of the religious group were at various stages in the court system.