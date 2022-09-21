Australian pair on trial for murder after ex-boyfriend was allegedly killed, put in woodchipper

A woman in Australia who stands accused of urging two male lovers to kill one of her ex-boyfriends before his body was crushed in a woodchipper had admitted she was only interested in his money.

Bruce Saunders, 54, was crushed by the machinery while clearing trees at Goomboorian, about 150km north of Brisbane, on November 12, 2017.

Police treated Saunders’ death as an accident until detectives received a tip-off, which led to three people being charged with murder in May 2018.

Gympie man Peter John Koenig, 65, pleaded guilty in July to being an accessory after the fact. He received a lesser sentence in return for him testifying against his co-accused.

READ MORE:

* Dad of dead girl who religious group prayed over refuses to look at evidence

* Man jailed for life, woman escapes prison for fatal stabbing of 'loving and caring' father

* The infatuation with a schoolgirl that led a sports teacher to murder his wife

* 'Tinder killer' who murdered ex-wife's date has nursing registration cancelled



A Brisbane Supreme Court trial began this week for the remaining accused – Deception Bay man Gregory Lee Roser, 63, and Sunshine Coast woman Sharon Graham, 61.

They have pleaded not guilty to murder, with the trial set to run for four weeks.

On Monday, Crown prosecutor David Meredith said Graham allegedly plotted Saunders’ death for six months and involved the other two members of her “love quadrangle” – Roser and Koenig.

Facebook The accused – Sharon Graham and Gregory Roser – were in a relationship at the time.

On Tuesday, Keira-Lee Beighton gave evidence. She is the granddaughter of Sharon Beighton, who owned the Goomborian property Saunders, Roser and Koenig were clearing at the time.

Keira-Lee Beighton said she, her grandmother and Graham were having a “slumber party” on August 28, 2017, after the grandmother’s husband died from cancer.

Graham openly discussed the two men in her life – Greg Roser and Bruce Saunders.

Sydney Morning Herald The victim, Bruce Saunders.

“She was kind of laughing, saying [Saunders] was pathetic and she didn’t want to be with him, but he had money,” Keira-Lee Beighton told the court.

“She said: ‘I love Greg, he’s great. But Bruce is more stable and has more money.’”

Graham told the group Saunders had offered to buy her a house in an attempt to convince her to come back to him after they had broken up months earlier.

Facebook Sharon Graham is on trial for murder.

“How good would that be? I could then just divorce him and get everything … It’s not my fault if he loves me and wants to give me everything,” Keira-Lee Beighton said, recounting Graham’s words.

The court later heard from Keren Armstrong and Christeena Grills – former colleagues of Saunders at Foodworks in Agnes Water.

Armstrong said Graham expected Saunders to finance her “lifestyle”, and to do so he had to borrow money from his mother.

“Bruce was pretty much an open book, he wore his heart on his sleeve. He was just a really, really lonely guy,” she said.

Nine News/Twitter The scene in 2017 at the property on Tinana Rd in Goomboorian, Queensland.

Saunders told his colleague that Graham had hit him once.

“I told him to leave her if he was unhappy,” Armstrong said.

Grills said Saunders lost his job at Foodworks because he was caught stealing meat from the butchery department where he worked, because he was broke.

“He was breaking down in tears, he was absolutely devastated,” she said.

Grills described Graham as “verbally abusive” and “controlling”.

The court heard that Graham was unaware of Saunders’ money problems.

The trial continues.