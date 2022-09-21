School bus carrying 27 students rolls after crash in Australia

An Australian high school says it is deeply concerned for 33 people, including 27 schoolgirls, who have been taken to hospital﻿ after a horror bus and truck crash north-west of Melbourne.

The crash took place on the Western Highway at Bacchus Marsh about 3.15am (local time).

The bus, with students on board, smashed through a roadside barrier and rolled down an embankment﻿.

One girl suffered serious injuries, as did the male truck driver.

Nine School bus with 27 students onboard rolls at Bacchus Marsh

READ MORE:

* Person dies after cycling incident in Auckland's Dairy Flat

* 'Absolutely invaluable' ambulance officer named in Cambridge head-on crash

* Logging truck rolls on State Highway 43 near Douglas, Taranaki



The other 26 students on the bus, along with four adults and the bus driver, have been taken to hospital for observation.﻿

In a statement released on Wednesday, ﻿Loreto College Ballarat said it was grateful for the work of emergency crews who responded to the crash.

Nine The bus, with students on board, rolled down an embankment.

"The College is very appreciative of the quick and professional response of the emergency services personnel at the scene, and very grateful to Grampians Health for their ongoing support," the statement said.

"Our caring Loreto community has deep concern for the injured and their families and we ask for their privacy to be respected."﻿

The students, in years 9 to 11, were on their way to Melbourne Airport where they were set to travel to a space camp in the US.

Local police are investigating.

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.