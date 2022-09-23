Australians subsidising Russia's war in Ukraine, Sydney councillor says

Sydney residents are subsidising Vladimir Putin's war, a city councillor has said, after Russia failed to pay council tax on its grand consulate.

The Woollahra area in the east of the city is home to 13 foreign consulates, extensions of the embassies in Canberra.

Those of Russia, Poland, Turkey and Serbia habitually do not pay their rates, with Moscow amassing the highest debt.

Russia owes A$8,563.78 (NZ$9733) for 2021-22.

Nicola Grieve, a Greens councillor, said: "It's disgusting that they can fund a war but they can't pay for rubbish collection, why are Woollahra residents subsiding this war?"

The council proposed this year to rename the road on which the Russian consulate stands Ukraine St but withdrew the proposal after strong opposition from other residents.

Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/Associated Press Russian soldiers prepare to fire from a howitzer.

Luise Elsing and Matthew Robertson, the councillors who suggested the renaming, have been added to the Kremlin blacklist of Australians banned from entering Russia.

The press attaché of the Russian consulate-general said in a statement that the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade [DFAT] had long discussed the matter of council rates with diplomatic corps.

"This does not fall within the competence of the consulate-general," the statement said.

"There is no connection between the special military operation [in Ukraine] and the payment [of] rates."

It is not compulsory for consulates to pay rates because the Vienna Convention prevents Australia from imposing taxes on the official premises of other countries.

Instead, the council collects 60% of service fees through the DFAT, and asks the consulates to voluntarily pay the other 40%.

A message of solidarity was added to signs near the consulate after residents blocked proposals to rename the road to Ukraine St.

