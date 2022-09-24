Body of five-year-old boy found in vehicle swept away by floodwaters near Tullamore

Emergency services personnel at the scene of the rescue near Tullamore.

The body of a five-year-old boy has been found inside a submerged vehicle that was swept away in floodwaters near Tullamore, north-west of Parkes in western New South Wales, on Friday night.

Police divers made the sad discovery after locating the missing vehicle about 3.20pm (local time) on Saturday.

Four other occupants of the Toyota Hilux utility had managed to escape it after it became stuck in floodwaters at the Genaren Creek crossing about 8pm. They were found clinging to trees after a second vehicle became stuck in the same spot about three hours later.

Emergency services rescued a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s and two children who had escaped the Hilux. They were taken to Dubbo Hospital for treatment.

NSW Ambulance staff assessed the four people rescued from the scene, a spokesperson said. The woman had some back pain, but the others were uninjured.

Police remained at the site overnight and a search of the floodwaters for the boy and two vehicles commenced on Saturday morning.

Nearby roads were closed and flooded, making access to the area difficult, police said.

Heavy rainfall has drenched the area around Tullamore in recent days, with some areas receiving a quarter of their annual rainfall in just one night.

There are 19 flood warnings in place around the state, with major flooding expected along the Macquarie, Lachlan, Bogan, Gwydir, Namoi and Culgoa rivers.

The Namoi river at Gunnedah exceeded the major flooding threshold in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Flood levels should be close to or exceeding the levels reached last week,” the SES said in a statement. “Residents have been door knocked and are prepared with more than 1000 sandbags being issued.”

The town of Wee Waa is isolated by road and the SES is bringing in supplies.

The SES has undertaken five flood rescues and received 144 requests for assistance in the past 24 hours.

There is a risk of flash floods in the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and Hunter districts.