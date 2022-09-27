Rollercoaster dragged woman 9m into air before she fell, witnesses in Australia say

A 26-year-old Australian woman is fighting for life after she was hit by a rollercoaster at the Melbourne Royal Show and carried 9m into the air before falling back to the ground.

It is believed Shylah Rodden was retrieving her phone from the tracks of the Rebel Coaster ride when she was hit by the rollercoaster about 5.45pm on Sunday, after dropping the phone when she was on the ride.﻿

She was in a critical condition at the Royal Melbourne Hospital on Monday evening, ﻿while the ride has remained closed on Tuesday as Victoria Police and WorkSafe investigate the incident.

A witness of the incident has told 9News ﻿he watched her fall to the ground after she was dragged up by the rollercoaster.

“The carriage had just come to an abrupt stop at the top. I have seen the person fall just straight forward and down,” he said.

The man said he had trouble sleeping after seeing the incident.

“You keep picturing it, trying to figure out what happened and how it's happened and why.”

Another witness said “everyone went into shock” after Rodden fell.

“It was silent. Nobody was moving. Nobody knew what to do.”

The rollercoaster is believed to reach speeds of 70kmh.﻿

9News Melbourne Royal Show CEO Brad Jenkins has described the incident as a "tragedy".

But he said he was “very confident” that the necessary safe protocols had been in place at the show.

“The protocols and the assessment of the ride, which is done by WorkSafe, are the tightest in Australia,” Jenkins said.

Police spent the evening speaking to the many witnesses to the incident, with screams heard after it happened.

﻿People who were on the ride at the time of the incident had to stay on the rollercoaster for hours.﻿

It was initially believed Rodden may have fallen from the rollercoaster while riding as a passenger, but the Melbourne Royal Show quickly confirmed that was not the case.

The annual Melbourne event only just returned to the city this week after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.﻿﻿

