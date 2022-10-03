Germans accused of hiding backpacker’s body in Australia will not face justice

Two German nationals accused of helping to cover up a murder will never face justice in Australia for their alleged roles in hiding fellow German backpacker Simone Strobel’s body outside a New South Wales caravan park 17 years ago.

Strobel was a 25-year-old backpacker travelling with her boyfriend Tobias Suckfuell – now known as Toby Moran – his sister Katrin Suckfuell and friend Jens Martin on the NSW North Coast in 2005 when her naked body was found hidden under palm fronds on an abandoned bocce court six days after she was last seen.

In July this year, Moran – now married to an Australian woman named Samantha Moran and living in Perth – was charged with Strobel’s murder and perverting the course of justice.

He was extradited to NSW and granted bail several days later, his barrister Tim Game, SC, telling the court that police had not uncovered any evidence to progress the case.

Moran has always maintained his innocence.

Days after Moran’s arrest and extradition to NSW, police issued arrest warrants for Martin and Suckfuell, seeking to charge the pair with accessory after the fact of murder and perverting the course of justice.

NSW Police/Sydney Morning Herald Tobias Moran was arrested over the murder of Simone Strobel in July this year.

The pair “have been persons of interest from the beginning”, said Superintendent Scott Tanner, commander of the Richmond police district, urging them to come forward and provide information to police.

“Clearly those two people know who they are,” he said. “It would be in their best interests to contact German authorities.”

The German constitution prohibits the extradition of German citizens, although exceptions can be made for serious criminal matters in jurisdictions that observe the rule of law.

NSW detectives have approached their German counterparts, the public prosecutor’s office in Lower Franconia and the Federal Office of Justice about extraditing the pair, but all three authorities have declined to proceed, several sources with direct knowledge of the matter have told The Sun-Herald.

The Commonwealth Attorney-General, who is responsible for extraditing people accused of crimes in Australia, said it does not comment on extradition matters “until the person is arrested or brought before the court in a foreign country pursuant to that request”.

The German embassy in Australia was contacted for comment.

German police have long taken an interest in Strobel’s death – the Bavarian Office of Criminal Investigation announced a €10,000 (NZ$17,000) reward for information in 2014, while German detectives have interviewed Martin, Suckfuell and Moran.

The Prosecutor’s Office in Wurzburg has also undertaken its own homicide probe.