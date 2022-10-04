Chris Dawson lodges paperwork flagging intention to appeal conviction

Wife-killer Chris Dawson has lodged paperwork flagging an intention to appeal his conviction, 9News can reveal.

Five weeks ago the former Newtown Jets star was found guilty of the 1982 murder of his wife Lynette at a judge-alone trial.

The 74-year-old, who continues to profess his innocence, is being held at Silverwater Jail awaiting sentencing.

READ MORE:

* Chris Dawson’s health to be raised during murder sentencing in Australia, his lawyer says

* Chris Dawson's twin confronts media scrum after 'Teacher's Pet' guilty verdict in Australia

* Teacher's Pet case: Chris Dawson found guilty of murdering his wife 40 years ago in Australia



Nine Chris Dawson was found guilty of murdering his wife Lynette.

Last month, Dawson's lawyer said the high-profile prisoner was facing "constant threats" behind bars.

A sentence hearing is scheduled for November 11.

This story was originally published on 9news and is republished with permission.