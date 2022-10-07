Australian man Kevin Reid alive when put into body bag, doctor claims

Kevin Reid died in a hospital south of Perth. It is alleged he was still alive when he was put into a body bag.

This story includes graphic details that may be upsetting.

Western Australia’s coroner’s court is assessing whether to formally investigate the death of Kevin Reid in a hospital south of Perth after allegations emerged he was put in a body bag and transported to the morgue while still alive.

A doctor at Rockingham General Hospital has requested the coroner investigate the incident as well as claims they were asked by senior hospital staff to backdate Reid’s death certificate, according to WA Business News.

A spokeswoman for the coroner’s court confirmed it had received a notification from the doctor about the death of Reid, 55, on October 3.

She said the court was assessing whether the death was a “reportable death”, meaning a death that warranted examination by a coroner.

The doctor’s request to the coroner included a report detailing his version of the incident.

It suggested hospital staff believed Reid, who was in palliative care, had died on the evening of September 5.

After the family were informed, the man was transferred to the morgue but no death certificate was issued.

It wasn’t until the next day after an organ donation organisation contacted the hospital for permission to take the man’s organs, that the doctor was asked to go to the hospital’s morgue to certify the death.

Google Rockingham General Hospital in Western Australia.

Business News, which obtained a copy of the doctor’s report sent to the coroner, reports that when they unzipped the body bag, they made a gruesome discovery.

Fresh blood was found on the man’s hospital gown from a wound on his arm, two limbs were in a different position than what he had been placed in, and his eyes were open.

“When the bag is unzipped, according to the report that’s been sent to the coroner, there are telltale signs that the patient could not have been post-mortem, could not have been deceased at the time they were placed in the bag,” reporter Gary Adshead, told Radio 6PR.

“The doctor has noted that he observed what they call ‘frank blood’, which is very present fresh blood, from a skin tear that was on the arm of the patient.”

“The arm positions were not correct either compared to the way that they had been placed after they were supposedly passed, and the eyes were open.

“The doctor knew full well that last rites had been performed, and the eyes had been shut.”

The doctor decided to declare Reid’s death on September 6 but in his report claimed he was pressured by senior hospital staff to backdate. The doctor refused to do so and notified his department head.

Australian Medical Association WA president Mark Duncan-Smith said he had never heard of a doctor being asked to backdate a “certificate of life extinct”.

“I do not believe that it would be a legal thing to do,” he said.

Speaking generally, Duncan-Smith said the process of certifying a death required a doctor to examine the patient for breath and heart sounds and check whether the pupils dilate.

“My experience in the public healthcare system is that when a patient has died, the doctor is called immediately to do certification of life extinct before the patient leaves the room,” he said.

He said it was unlikely a patient who has suffered a cut or wound after they died would bleed.

“Once a patient has died then the heart has stopped, so there is no more circulation and the blood is not oxygenated any more,” he said.

“So if a deceased body was to get a cut, then you would not expect to see bleeding or red blood.”

The first hint Reid’s family had that something was wrong was when a funeral director asked them why the death certificate said September 6 and not 5, which is when they were with him in hospital.

“I also specifically asked about open disclosure and coronial discussions to which I was told the executive team would ensure this occurred if deemed necessary,” the doctor wrote in his report.

“I believe there are governance, compliance and integrity issues.”

It is believed the doctor has since left the hospital.