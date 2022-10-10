Doctors save arm of Kiwi man bitten by a shark off Perth

A Perth-based New Zealander who survived a shark attack remains in a stable condition after undergoing surgery at Royal Perth Hospital.

Doctors were able to save Robbie Peck's arm in a delicate operation.

His brother-in-law posted a photo showing the father-of-three from sitting up in his hospital bed, giving a thumbs up and smiling.

"Bonded by blood – literally," he wrote.

It was Clive Fondyke who came to Peck's rescue on Friday, using a makeshift tourniquet to stem his rapid bleeding, as they waited for help.

Peck had been spearfishing with friends at Port Hedland when he was savaged by a suspected bull shark.

Peck studied engineering at the University of Canterbury in the 2000s.

