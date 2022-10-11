Alleged Australian wife murderer regularly fed pigs at hobby farm, trial told

An Australian man who kept pigs near the outback New South Wales town of Walgett with accused wife killer John Bowie was in Queensland when Roxlyn Bowie vanished, a Supreme Court jury has been told.

Bowie, 72, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Roxlyn, his first wife, who was 31 when she disappeared on the night of June 5, 1982.

The Crown alleges Bowie, a retired ambulance officer, killed Roxlyn to pursue an unfettered, serious relationship with another woman, and possibly disposed of the body by feeding her to pigs.

In his opening address in Sydney last month, Crown prosecutor Alex Morris said Bowie had regularly fed the pigs at the kangaroo meatworks outside Walgett, including by fetching kangaroo carcasses from a bone pit and boiling them with wheat and slurry.

On Monday, Morris read a statement onto the record made by Walgett local Gregory Paul Chapman in March 1990, when he was 53.

Chapman said he had formed a business relationship with Bowie, being a “small share of a pig farm that I had an interest in”, and their interest was “just as a hobby”.

He said Bowie would tend to the pigs when he was away on business, sometimes for several weeks, and “his duties mainly centred on the feeding of the pigs”.

Chapman could not recall when he first met John and Roxlyn but said he and his wife would have barbecues with them. The court has heard the Bowies moved to Walgett in 1978.

“During the time that I have known the Bowies, I was not aware of any domestic problems that they were having,” Chapman’s statement reads.

“However, towards the end of our contact with John, my wife gave me the impression that John wanted to have a relationship with her. My wife stopped this and this was really the last contact that we had with the Bowies.

“The interest that John and I had with the pigs finished some time previously.”

Chapman said in late May 1982, his mother “took ill” and was hospitalised in Brisbane. He said he and his wife travelled to Queensland, but his mother died on June 6, 1982.

When they returned to Walgett “a couple of days later”, he was told that Roxlyn had “disappeared from her home”.

The defence has argued that “a lot” had to take place in the window of time alleged by the Crown on June 5, including Bowie allegedly forcing Roxlyn to write two letters about leaving before murdering her and disposing of her body.

Bowie’s barrister Winston Terracini, has told the jury that “if the letters are real, then you might think that she left of her own accord”.

Terracini said his client was not a “perfect fellow” and had admitted to hitting Roxlyn during their marriage. The barrister said Bowie had been co-operative with police since 1982 and asked the jury to “keep an open mind”.

The trial before Justice Dina Yehia continues.