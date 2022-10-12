Victoria's 'worst weather event of the year' to hit in coming days

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.

Victorians are being warned to prepare for the Australian state's most significant weather event﻿ of the year, with heavy rain set to hit on Wednesday though to Friday.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and emergency service representatives have spoken to media to warn of the “significant rain event”.

Kevin Parkin from the Bureau of Meteorology said the incoming rain is expected to cause the most intense weather event of the year.

He has said he is most concerned about the “intensity of the rain” that will peak on Thursday, creating flash flooding risks.

He said there would then be a longer-term flooding risk in Victoria's rivers, with major flooding expected with the Wimmera, Avoca, Loddon and Campaspe rivers.

﻿Parkin said the rain would start tomorrow and “intensify in force”on Thursday.

“The real concern though is from the very early hours of Thursday morning, right through to Friday morning,” he said. ﻿

“We're concerned about damaging wind gusts affected elevated locations.”

He said winds would reach speeds of 90kph to 100kph on Thursday.

nine Cars became stranded in floodwaters in South Melbourne on Friday.

Between 60mm to 100mm of rainfall is expected around the Great ﻿Dividing Range.

Local emergency services are advising Victorians to be on notice and keep watch for weather warnings.

Drivers are being advised not to try to enter any level of floodwaters.

People are also being advised to clean out gutters now, to secure loose debris around the home and to prepare for power outages.

The premier said emergency services are well prepared.

“There are well-arranged disaster recovery arrangements,” Andrews said.

“We can be confident our emergency services have done the work they can to be as best prepared as they can be﻿.”

Victoria has two “community contingency caches”, designed to equip responders and community members with emergency tools including first aid and hygiene essentials, infant supplies, dust masks and respirators, batteries, water, food and cooking supplies, tents, lighting, bedding and equipment needed to set up an emergency base.

Each of the caches are able to provide relief for up to 50 people for up to five days after a major emergency.

The caches can be deployed via road or components of the caches could also be transported by air.

A fleet of emergency helicopters, including six new arrivals, are on standby to assist with further airlifts of supplies, equipment and emergency personnel as needed, as are more than 200 generators to help with power outages.

Wednesday's weather warning comes after Victoria was hit with storms on Friday, leading to flooding right across Melbourne.