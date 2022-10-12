Lost ducks cause peak-hour chaos on Australian motorway

Several ducks have caused peak-hour chaos, including a crash, ﻿on a Perth highway.

The birds wandered out into traffic on the four-lane road in Western Australia on Wednesday morning.

Footage shows a woman pulling over in the left lane near an on-ramp.

The driver gets out of the car and waves a towel at motorists as they slow down on the 100kph road.

The cars come to a standstill and the woman ushers the ducks off the road.

However, two approaching cars were then involved in a crash.﻿

It is unclear how the ducks found themselves on the highway in the first place.﻿

