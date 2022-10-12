Lost ducks cause peak-hour chaos on Australian motorway
Several ducks have caused peak-hour chaos, including a crash, on a Perth highway.
The birds wandered out into traffic on the four-lane road in Western Australia on Wednesday morning.
Footage shows a woman pulling over in the left lane near an on-ramp.
The driver gets out of the car and waves a towel at motorists as they slow down on the 100kph road.
READ MORE:
* Doctors save arm of Kiwi man bitten by a shark off Perth
* Perth woman uses army self-defence to fight off teens in attack over cigarettes
* Naked Aussies drive scooter into Bali pool
The cars come to a standstill and the woman ushers the ducks off the road.
However, two approaching cars were then involved in a crash.
It is unclear how the ducks found themselves on the highway in the first place.
This story was originally published on 9news and is republished with permission.