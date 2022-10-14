Evacuation order for Melbourne streets as floods rise across Victoria

Parts of Melbourne have been issued with an evacuation order with the Maribyrnong River set to rise rapidly on Friday morning.

﻿Residents along Burton Crescent, Chifley Drive and Clive Street in Maribyrnong have been ordered to leave ahead of dawn this morning, but the sphere of evacuation is expanding rapidly.

"Some are waking up to find floodwater right at their door," 3AW's Pat Mitchell told Today from the area this morning.

"I have spoken to some people getting their cars out, moving things to higher ground before they leave. Really, they haven't had a lot of time."﻿

Justin McManus/NINE Rochester residents preparing for flooding in the town from the Campaspe River.

READ MORE:

* Victoria's 'worst weather event of the year' to hit in coming days

* Australia already knows Nina, now they'll meet Julian, another culprit for Sydney's soggy spring

* Heavy rain, dangerous winds and possible landslides to hit Sydney

* Sydney records wettest year on record as deluge puts some on high alert



Resident Mel told Today ﻿the experience was disorientating.

"It didn't seem real, to be honest, but the warnings seem to have been escalating," she said.﻿

Other towns are being evacuated across the state, as regions grapple with rising waters.﻿

Dozens of schools will be closed and train lines are cut across a great swathe of the north as the state waits for the worst of the wet weather to clear.

The powerful weather system has dumped up to 200 millimetres of rain and forced three towns to evacuate.

More towns evacuated﻿

Residents from Wedderburn, Carisbrook, Seymour, Benalla and Rochester have been ordered to leave and some people along the Goulburn and Campaspe rivers and Seven Creeks were told to head for higher ground.

Shortly after 1am on Friday, Vic Emergency said the Skinners Flat Reservoir was "likely to breach", sending about one metre of "strong fast moving waters" through the Wedderburn Township along the Calder Highway and out towards Wedderburn Junction Road.

A relief centre had been set up at the Wedderburn Mechanics Institute Hall and people were urged to evacuate as soon as possible.

NINE In Seymour, local residents said the floods were the "biggest they had ever seen ".

"If the Skinners Flat Reservoir has already been breached at the time of receiving this message, cease evacuation and shelter towards the back of your house for approximately one hour, or until the water subsides," authorities warned.

Myra Swann of the Wedderburn Hotel said police told her the venue should be high enough to escape any flooding but the situation was still nerve wracking.

"The creek behind us isn't as high as what it was in 2011 but we don't know what's going to happen," she told 9news.com.au.

At Seymour, the Goulburn River is at 8.2m and rising﻿, with waist-deep water moving up to peoples' homes.

NINE Multiple towns and suburbs in Victoria have been ordered to evacuate.

One couple in town had to be rescued after they found their route to the evacuation centre cut off by floodwaters.

A number of other people have remained at home, waiting it out - but the SES warns that waters will continue to rise.﻿

Dozens more areas, are still under watch and act alerts for flooding early this morning.

The at risk areas include Brunswick, Coburg, Fitzroy and Northcote in Melbourne's inner-north and Essendon, Sunshine, Footscray and Yarraville in the west.

But the worst of the weather was felt in the north as a strong cold front stretching from Echuca into East Gippsland caused widespread flash flooding and dumped heavy rain.

SES Castlemaine SES Castlemaine are warning people to not drive through flood waters.

Strathbogie, about 125 kilometres north-east of Melbourne, copped 202 millimetres in the 24 hours to 9pm, with 192 millimetres at Charnwood and between 130 and 170 millimetres at Moroko Park, Handcocks, Seymour and the Mount Buffalo Chalet.

Severe weather warning for much of Victoria﻿

A severe weather warning remained in place overnight but the Bureau of Meteorology expected the weather to clear during Friday morning.

Forecasters predicted six-hourly rainfall totals of 30 to 50 millimetres, with daily totals in the 50-to-80-millimetre range, up to 120 millimetres in higher terrain.

The bureau warned of the potential for mudslides and debris washed across roads.

NINE A driver attempting to drive through flood waters on High street in Heathcote.

Nine waterways were under major flood warnings early on Friday morning as Vic Emergency warned the Campaspe River was expected to exceed the level it reached in the January 2011 floods.

The other affected systems were the Maribyrnong, Weribee, Ovens, King, Goulburn, Loddon and Avoca rivers and the Mount Emu, Seven and Castle Creeks.

A moderate flood warning was current for parts of the Yarra, with a major warning in parts of the Murray and moderate in other areas.

The weather played havoc with transport, leaving veterinary nurse Madeleine Sargent and several others stranded for hours on the way from Melbourne to Albury.

Weather causes transport chaos﻿

V/Line cut all services, including replacement coaches, on the Shepparton, Seymour, Albury, Echuca and Swan Hill lines, leaving Sargent and others stuck at Seymour before boarding an 80-kilometre bus to Shepparton.

Sargent told 9News.com.au she and three others travelled the remaining 180 kilometres to Albury in a taxi.

NINE Water flooding an oval in Strathfieldsaye, near Bendigo.

V/Line said the lines would remain closed into Friday morning, with a decision still to be made about resuming later in the day.

The Geelong, Ballarat and Gippsland lines were still operating but with buses replacing trains in some parts.

"We apologise to passengers impacted and appreciate their patience as we work through this significant weather event," the company said.

Almost 10,000 homes and businesses near Castlemaine, about 100 kilometres north-west of Melbourne, lost power on Thursday night when the substation flooded.

Powercor said it "de-energised" the substation when sandbags, pumping and moving equipment to higher ground proved not to be enough to keep the control room from flooding.

One resident on social media said they'd been told the power wouldn't come back on until Friday evening but the Powercor website was no longer showing an outage in the area early on Friday morning.

More than 40 schools were closed across the state and dozens were set to shut their doors on Friday, predominantly in the north-east and north-west.

This story was originally published on 9News and is republished with permission.