Victoria floods: Residents urged to flee as town faces being cut off into next week

About 500 homes have been flooded across Victoria so far, with one town facing being cut off until at least the middle of next week.

Meanwhile, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed online payments for emergency payments are available for people who've been affected by the flood.﻿

The Maribyrnong River burst its banks this morning, as inner Melbourne became the latest community caught in Victoria's flooding emergency.﻿

SES Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said ﻿they were hoping despite the river's rapid rise, the water level would sink quite quickly.

But in the meantime, people have to be on alert.

In Seymour, grandmother Lynn was forced to leave a lot of beloved items behind when she fled her home.

"I was here in the '74 floods, the water didn't get in," she said.

This time, though, her home was left with about a foot (30cm) of water in it, she said.

9news Grandmother Lynn was forced to leave a lot of beloved items behind when she fled her home.

"It's my family home ... my father built that house," she said.

Heavy items like older furniture had to be left behind, along with most of Lynn's clothing.

"I thought because the water didn't get in in '74, even though I put stuff up, I didn't get clothing out," she said.

"I assumed the water wouldn't get in (but) you shouldn't assume, should you?"

Lynn said the impact on the town was "devastating.

"They say there's more to come. You see people's homes inundates, it's awful," she said.

"You wonder whether something more can be done to stop this sort of thing happening."

9news An overhead view of the Maribyrnong River as it passes Flemington Racecourse.

Floods near CBD in Melbourne﻿

﻿Residents along Burton Crescent, Chifley Drive and Clive Street in Maribyrnong were ordered to leave ahead of dawn this morning, but the sphere of evacuation is expanding rapidly.

"Some are waking up to find floodwater right at their door," 3AW's Pat Mitchell told Today from the area this morning.

"I have spoken to some people getting their cars out, moving things to higher ground before they leave. Really, they haven't had a lot of time."﻿

Resident Mel told Today ﻿the experience was disorientating.

"It didn't seem real, to be honest, but the warnings seem to have been escalating," she said.﻿

Victoria SES chief operations officer Tim Wiebusch said people in Maribyrnong could expect the flood threat to remain for the next 24 to 28 hours.

"But we've also got the Yarra river with all our bike paths, all our recreation reserves that are now underwater at minor flooding," he said.

"So people need to be aware that our rivers are in flood pretty much right across the state now."

Wiebusch said about 60 properties in Maribyrnong were under threat the moment as the river continued to rise.

But that could change.

"Obviously the catchments are still responding to what has been a very significant amount of rainfall," he said.

He urged people across the state to stay across the emergency warnings, and to prepare for evacuation if their area was issued with a watch-and-act notice.

﻿Other towns are being evacuated across the state, as regions grapple with rising waters.﻿

Dozens of schools will be closed and train lines are cut across a great swathe of the north as the state waits for the worst of the wet weather to clear.

The powerful weather system has dumped up to 200 millimetres of rain and forced three towns to evacuate.

9news The Angler Tavern is one of multiple properties currently being flooding by the Maribyrnong River as huge rainfall pushes huge amounts of water downstream.

More towns evacuated﻿

Residents from Wedderburn, Carisbrook, Seymour, Benalla and Rochester have been ordered to leave and some people along the Goulburn and Campaspe rivers and Seven Creeks were told to head for higher ground.

﻿Residents holding out against floodwaters in Seymour, north of Melbourne, have been told it's now too late to leave, as 3000 people are urged to move to higher ground.

The Goulburn River is currently at record levels of 8.2 metres, higher than previous massive flooding in 1974.﻿

Waters there have already started to recede, but not before some residents saw their homes swallowed up.﻿

"I just came to have a look, and my house is just down that street, so I would say that it's gone underwater," one woman told Today.

"Pretty sad to look at. Pretty devastating, because I'm a single mum and got my mum, I look after my mum as well, so, yeah, we just got my daughter and my mum out."

Shortly after 1am on Friday (local time), Vic Emergency said the Skinners Flat Reservoir was "likely to breach", sending three feet (about one metre) of "strong fast moving waters" through the Wedderburn Township along the Calder Highway and out towards Wedderburn Junction Road.

A relief centre had been set up at the Wedderburn Mechanics Institute Hall and people were urged to evacuate as soon as possible.

"If the Skinners Flat Reservoir has already been breached at the time of receiving this message, cease evacuation and shelter towards the back of your house for approximately one hour, or until the water subsides," authorities warned.

Myra Swann of the Wedderburn Hotel said police told her the venue should be high enough to escape any flooding but the situation was still nerve-wracking.

"The creek behind us isn't as high as what it was in 2011 but we don't know what's going to happen," she told 9news.com.au.

The bridge over the Campaspe River in Rochester has been closed, splitting the town in two.﻿

At Seymour, the Goulburn River is at 8.2m and rising﻿, with waist-deep water moving up to peoples' homes.

One couple in town had to be rescued after they found their route to the evacuation centre cut off by floodwaters.

A number of other people have remained at home, waiting it out - but the SES warns that waters will continue to rise.﻿

An elderly woman was left badly shaken after she and her two dogs had to be rescued in Seymour.

"I'm scared," she told Today.

She said the water hadn't quite entered her house yet, but "it was time for me to go"

Mum Keiranne Speechley and her son Will watched their home in Seymour go underwater overnight.

"Def﻿initely weren't expecting it to get this bad," Keiranne told Today.

"We've never had floodwaters like this in my time."

She said she and Will had made the decision to leave home yesterday evening, at about 4-5pm.

"We were just watching it steadily rise and then it seemed to come to a bit of a standstill. We thought we'd be okay," Keiranne said.

9news In Seymour, local residents said the floods were the "biggest they had ever seen ".

"Then we had another deluge of rain late in the day and it rose about two foot in about 30 minutes and we decided there and then it was get out now or we weren't going to be."﻿

Dozens more areas are still under watch and act alerts for flooding early this morning.

The at risk areas include Brunswick, Coburg, Fitzroy and Northcote in Melbourne's inner-north and Essendon, Sunshine, Footscray and Yarraville in the west.

But the worst of the weather was felt in the north as a strong cold front stretching from Echuca into East Gippsland caused widespread flash flooding and dumped heavy rain.

Strathbogie, about 125 kilometres north-east of Melbourne, copped 202 millimetres in the 24 hours to 9pm, with 192 millimetres at Charnwood and between 130 and 170 millimetres at Moroko Park, Handcocks, Seymour and the Mount Buffalo Chalet.

Severe weather warning for much of Victoria﻿

A severe weather warning remained in place overnight but the Bureau of Meteorology expected the weather to clear this morning.

Forecasters predicted six-hourly rainfall totals of 30 to 50 millimetres, with daily totals in the 50-to-80-millimetre range, up to 120 millimetres in higher terrain.

The bureau warned of the potential for mudslides and debris washed across roads.

Nine waterways were under major flood warnings early on Friday morning as Vic Emergency warned the Campaspe River was expected to exceed the level it reached in the January 2011 floods.

The other affected systems were the Maribyrnong, Weribee, Ovens, King, Goulburn, Loddon and Avoca rivers and the Mount Emu, Seven and Castle Creeks.

A moderate flood warning was current for parts of the Yarra, with a major warning in parts of the Murray and moderate in other areas.

The weather played havoc with transport, leaving veterinary nurse Madeleine Sargent and several others stranded for hours on the way from Melbourne to Albury.

9news The Maribyrnong River has burst its banks.

Weather causes transport chaos﻿

V/Line cut all services, including replacement coaches, on the Shepparton, Seymour, Albury, Echuca and Swan Hill lines, leaving Sargent and others stuck at Seymour before boarding an 80-kilometre bus to Shepparton.

Sargent told 9News.com.au she and three others travelled the remaining 180 kilometres to Albury in a taxi.

V/Line said the lines would remain closed into Friday morning, with a decision still to be made about resuming later in the day.

The Geelong, Ballarat and Gippsland lines were still operating but with buses replacing trains in some parts.

"We apologise to passengers impacted and appreciate their patience as we work through this significant weather event," the company said.

Almost 10,000 homes and businesses near Castlemaine, about 100 kilometres north-west of Melbourne, lost power on Thursday night when the substation flooded.

Powercor said it "de-energised" the substation when sandbags, pumping and moving equipment to higher ground proved not to be enough to keep the control room from flooding.

One resident on social media said they'd been told the power wouldn't come back on until Friday evening but the Powercor website was no longer showing an outage in the area early on Friday morning.

More than 40 schools were closed across the state and dozens were set to shut their doors on Friday, predominantly in the north-east and north-west.

This story was originally published on 9news and is republished with permission.