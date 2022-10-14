Victoria floods: Thousands of homes inundated or isolated by floodwater

Thousands of homes across Victoria are now inundated or isolated by floodwater as emergency service search for a missing person in central Victoria.

Meanwhile, about 4700 homes are without power in Victoria, with the largest group in Apollo Bay.

Evacuation orders have been issued for a number of Victorian towns including Seymour, Rochester, Carisbrook and Maribyrnong.

"We're processing those fast we can. We'll have money out to people as quickly as possible."

Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp warned the event was a "major emergency for the state".

Crisp said there were Australian Defence Force personnel that had been deployed into north-east Victoria.

"They are in Shepparton, helping with moving sand bags and filling sandbags," he said.

"This is a major emergency and we consider this a state of disaster. At this point in time, while it is a major emergency, everyone is working very well together."

9news Emergency services are urging people not to drive through flood waters as rescue numbers climb.

'Flood situation still evolving'﻿

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Diana Eadie has warned that the "flood situation is still very much evolving".

While the severe weather warning has now been cancelled for heavy rain and damaging winds, many flood warnings are currently in place.

"﻿Major flood warnings are currently in place for the Murray river, the Avoca, the Barwon, the Broken, the Campaspe River, the Goulburn river, the Loddon and Maribyrnong river," Eadie said.

However, in good news, ﻿the Maribyrnong river has now peaked after bursting earlier this morning.

To 2am Friday (local time), the highest rainfall total seen in the state was 220mm at Strathbogie North, followed by 209mm at Charnwood.

But the Bureau of Meteorology is continuing to monitor the weather situation - stay up to date with its warnings online.﻿

In Seymour, grandmother Lynn was forced to leave a lot of beloved items behind when she fled her home.

"I was here in the '74 floods, the water didn't get in," she said.

This time, though, her home was left with about a foot (30cm) of water in it, she said.

"It's my family home ... my father built that house," she said.

9news Grandmother Lynn was forced to leave a lot of beloved items behind when she fled her home.

Heavy items like older furniture had to be left behind, along with most of Lynn's clothing.

"I thought because the water didn't get in '74, even though I put stuff up, I didn't get clothing out," she said.

"I assumed the water wouldn't get in (but) you shouldn't assume, should you?"

Lynn said the impact on the town was "devastating.

"They say there's more to come. You see people's homes inundates, it's awful," she said.

"You wonder whether something more can be done to stop this sort of thing happening."

Floods near CBD in Melbourne﻿

﻿Residents along Burton Crescent, Chifley Drive and Clive Street in Maribyrnong were ordered to leave ahead of dawn this morning, but the sphere of evacuation is expanding rapidly.

A resident in Maribyrnong has described the chaotic scenes that unfolded as fast-moving, muddy floodwaters inundated the town. "We were told last night it was going to peak at 6(am) this morning, at 2.6(metres)," a local called Jen told 9News Melbourne.

Jen said she only had time to grab some medication, a phone charger and place some photos on tables. The river is currently sitting around 3.8 metres. "At 3.8 I'd be 10cm in water," she said.

3AW's Pat Mitchell told Today this morning that some people were "waking up to find floodwater right at their door".

"I have spoken to some people getting their cars out, moving things to higher ground before they leave. Really, they haven't had a lot of time," he said.

Resident Mel told Today ﻿the experience was disorientating.

"It didn't seem real, to be honest, but the warnings seem to have been escalating," she said.﻿

Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said people in north-west Melbourne could expect "major flooding" in coming hours, exceeding levels of the early 1990s.

"We're expecting the flood peak to occur later this morning into later this afternoon, into the upper reaches of the Maribyrnong River then to the more populated areas to the west of Melbourne into this afternoon and into this evening," he said.

"Thankfully the rain has eased, so we're expecting it to peak into tonight and start easing quickly into tomorrow."﻿

Victoria SES chief operations officer Tim Wiebusch said people could also expect flooding elsewhere.

"But we've also got the Yarra river with all our bike paths, all our recreation reserves that are now underwater at minor flooding," he said.

"So people need to be aware that our rivers are in flood pretty much right across the state now.

"Obviously the catchments are still responding to what has been a very significant amount of rainfall."

He urged people across the state to stay across the emergency warnings, and to prepare for evacuation if their area was issued with a watch-and-act notice.

9news An overhead view of the Maribyrnong River as it passes Flemington Racecourse.

More towns evacuated﻿

Residents from Wedderburn, Carisbrook, Seymour, Benalla and Rochester have been ordered to leave and some people along the Goulburn and Campaspe rivers and Seven Creeks were told to head for higher ground.

﻿Residents holding out against floodwaters in Seymour, north of Melbourne, have been told it's now too late to leave.

The Goulburn River is currently at record levels of 8.2 metres, higher than previous massive flooding in 1974.﻿

Waters there have already started to recede, but not before some residents saw their homes swallowed up.﻿

"I just came to have a look, and my house is just down that street, so I would say that it's gone underwater," one woman told Today.

"Pretty sad to look at. Pretty devastating, because I'm a single mum and got my mum, I look after my mum as well, so, yeah, we just got my daughter and my mum out."

BoM's Dean Narramore said Seymour and Euroa could expect flood levels to ease later today.

But at Rochester and Charlton, the peak won't come until Saturday morning.

"Some major flooding expected (at Rochester) tonight and especially into tomorrow," he said.

"They're expecting major flooding into Saturday, slowly easing Sunday but hopefully by Sunday night dropping out of those levels. But there's so much water in the systems at the moment."

In Rochester, which has been preparing for the floods for days, residents have also been ordered to higher ground.

9news The Maribyrnong River has burst its banks.

Anybody who stays in the town past this afternoon is likely to be stranded until Wednesday next week at least﻿, with floodwaters set to top 2011 levels and cut off all roads into the community.

Shortly after 1am on Friday, Vic Emergency said the Skinners Flat Reservoir was "likely to breach", sending three feet (about one metre) of "strong fast moving waters" through the Wedderburn Township along the Calder Highway and out towards Wedderburn Junction Road.

A relief centre had been set up at the Wedderburn Mechanics Institute Hall and people were urged to evacuate as soon as possible.

"If the Skinners Flat Reservoir has already been breached at the time of receiving this message, cease evacuation and shelter towards the back of your house for approximately one hour, or until the water subsides," authorities warned.

Myra Swann of the Wedderburn Hotel said police told her the venue should be high enough to escape any flooding but the situation was still nerve wracking.

"The creek behind us isn't as high as what it was in 2011 but we don't know what's going to happen," she told 9news.com.au.

An elderly woman was left badly shaken after she and her two dogs had to be rescued in Seymour.

"I'm scared," she told Today.

She said the water hadn't quite entered her house yet, but "it was time for me to go".﻿

Mum Keiranne Speechley and her son Will watched their home in Seymour go underwater overnight.

"Def﻿initely weren't expecting it to get this bad," Keiranne told Today.

"We've never had floodwaters like this in my time."

She said she and Will had made the decision to leave home yesterday evening, at about 4-5pm.

"We were just watching it steadily rise and then it seemed to come to a bit of a standstill. We thought we'd be okay," Keiranne said.

"Then we had another deluge of rain late in the day and it rose about two foot in about 30 minutes and we decided there and then it was get out now or we weren't going to be."﻿

Dozens more areas are still under watch and act alerts for flooding this morning.

Weather causes transport chaos﻿

V/Line cut all services, including replacement coaches, on the Shepparton, Seymour, Albury, Echuca and Swan Hill lines, leaving veterinary nurse Madeleine Sargent and others stuck at Seymour before boarding an 80-kilometre bus to Shepparton.

Sargent told 9News.com.au she and three others travelled the remaining 180 kilometres to Albury in a taxi.

V/Line said the lines would remain closed into Friday morning, with a decision still to be made about resuming later in the day.

9news The Angler Tavern is one of multiple properties currently being flooding by the Maribyrnong River as huge rainfall pushes huge amounts of water downstream.

The Geelong, Ballarat and Gippsland lines were still operating but with buses replacing trains in some parts.

"We apologise to passengers impacted and appreciate their patience as we work through this significant weather event," the company said.

Almost 10,000 homes and businesses near Castlemaine, about 100 kilometres north-west of Melbourne, lost power on Thursday night when the substation flooded.

Powercor said it "de-energised" the substation when sandbags, pumping and moving equipment to higher ground proved not to be enough to keep the control room from flooding.

9news In Seymour, local residents said the floods were the "biggest they had ever seen ".

One resident on social media said they'd been told the power wouldn't come back on until Friday evening but the Powercor website was no longer showing an outage in the area early on Friday morning.

More than 40 schools were closed across the state and dozens were set to shut their doors on Friday, predominantly in the north-east and north-west.

