Kayakers seen flying down raging torrent as flooding emergency unfolds across Victoria, Australia

Emergency services in Australia have issued a warning to residents in Victoria as once-calm rivers and creeks explode their banks across the state, flooding homes and - in some cases - attracting thrill-seekers.

As the flood crisis unfolds, kayakers have been filmed taking on rapids in Darebin Creek, which winds through suburbs in northern Melbourne.

Video shared to Twitter shows at least three kayaks flying down the creek as muddy brown water splashes around them, threatening to capsize the narrow boats.

A Victoria State Emergency Service (SES) spokesperson said all waterways should be avoided if people have the choice to.

﻿"We would like to take the opportunity to remind people not to drive through, walk in, or play in floodwater, including our full and fast-moving waterways," they said.

"With renewed river rises and very wet catchments, please take great care around our flooded waterways.

"Flood water is unpredictable.

"The extraordinary power and weight of the water in flooded rivers is a threat to your life and the lives of anyone who attempts to rescue you."

Victoria's Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) warns floodwater can contain a range of contaminants, including human and livestock waste, household waste, industrial and medical hazardous waste, debris like cars and lumber - as well as wild animals such as rodents and snakes.

"The main health risks from floodwaters are the transmission of water-borne diseases," it says.

"This can lead to stomach illness, wound and skin infections, and rashes".

Victoria's SES said it has conducted 212 floodwater rescues since the weather event began. ﻿

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Diana Eadie has warned the "flood situation is still very much evolving".

While the severe weather warning has now been cancelled for heavy rain and damaging winds, Victoria SES has issued 96 flood warnings across the state.

"﻿Major flood warnings are currently in place for the Murray river, the Avoca, the Barwon, the Broken, the Campaspe River, the Goulburn river, the Loddon and Maribyrnong river," Eadie said.

