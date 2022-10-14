Woman trapped in Victoria's floodwaters reunited with dying dog

A Victorian woman has had an emotional reunion with her beloved dog who is due to be put down after the pair was separated by rising floodwaters in Australia.

Rochester, in the state's north, was split in half overnight by the swelling Campaspe River with residents forced to evacuate.

The floodwaters are continuing to creep closer to shops and homes on the town's main street.

Amid the devastation, there was a bittersweet reunion when a woman got to see her beloved dog one last time before he was put down due to a brain injury.﻿

Boris the Jack Russell suffered a cerebral haemorrhage yesterday morning﻿ and his owner rushed the pup to the vet.

The owner told 9News Boris was given fluids overnight but he didn't improve and the only option was to put him down.

However, the raging floodwaters separated the pair.

"I wanted to try and get across the bridge earlier to say goodbye as he's going to be put to sleep," she said.

Luckily, Boris was brought to see his owner by the vet so she could say her final goodbyes before he was euthanised.﻿

"It feels wonderful to see him. ﻿The girls have brought him over so I can spend a couple of hours with him to say goodbye. Just beautiful."

Floodwaters in Rochester are set to continue rising with the Campaspe River to reach its peak on Saturday morning (local time).﻿

This story was originally published on 9news.com.au and is republished with permission.