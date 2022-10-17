'Frightened, wet and exhausted' animals filmed desperately fleeing floodwaters in Australia

"Frightened, wet and exhausted" native animals have been filmed desperately fleeing floodwaters as the flood crisis continues in the Australian state of Victoria, prompting a plea from rescue groups.

Shepparton local Justin Hunter felt helpless as he witnessed an echidna desperately trying to find higher ground as waters rose around the township on Sunday.

Hunter told 9news.com.au he saw something moving in a clump of water and muddy debris before he realised it was a native animal.

"Its nose popped up so I know it was an echidna," he said. "My partner and I tried to figure out a way to rescue it, but it was too dangerous.

"It was washed away in the current under the causeway so we ran across the road to make sure it came out the other side. It came out and that's when I recorded.

"We stayed there watching until we felt it might reach a tree or branches. It appeared to catch hold of a tree and climb onto branches before we had to leave the area.﻿"

Hunter said his family is on the "high-side" of town, about one kilometre from the floods. But he's still doing his bit for his community.

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images A flooded zone in the suburb of Maribyrnong in Melbourne, Australia.

"I'm heading off to the showgrounds to sandbag," he said.

"Rapid response team, ADF, and locals are doing an amazing job".

The incident with the echidna comes after a kangaroo caked in mud was rescued from Kiolla Lakes in a flooded area.

Bohollow Wildlife Shelter answered the call and saved the marsupial. They are pleading with motorists to take extra care on the roads.

"Our wildlife is being pushed out by rising river and creek waters and roos in particular have nowhere to go but onto the roads and into the towns," it wrote on Facebook.

"They are frightened, wet and exhausted. Please be considerate of their plight.We are doing everything we can to help but slowing down, being mindful and understanding that our wildlife are struggling in these conditions makes a huge difference to them."

Wildlife Victoria said they've been kept busy since the wet weather began mid last week.

They echoed the message to motorists and shared a video of a wombat trying to escape floodwater along a roadside in Ghin Ghin.

The wombat was picked up around 2pm on Sunday by a volunteer.

"He was a bit feisty and we had to deal with a couple of brown snakes in the area who were also trying to get away from the floods," Wildlife Victoria said.

"We transported him to our nearby shelter in Yea and got him into a pen with some hay so he could rest.

"He's stable at the moment and we don't think anything is broken but will know more once we can get out of the floods and to the vet."﻿

Wildlife Victoria urged anyone who comes across wildlife in distress to call them, rather than intervene themselves.

"In conditions like this it can be extremely dangerous," it said. "At this time of year, most of our wildlife are with young including chicks in nests and kangaroo and wombat joeys at-foot and in pouches.

"This makes our wildlife especially vulnerable during extreme weather events.

"We have a trained Emergency Response Team who are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and will be able to make an assessment over the phone and provide the most appropriate course of action."

Species that have been most impacted include kangaroos and possums, birds blown from nests and found waterlogged, which leading to potential conditions such as hyperthermia.

"We've had multiple calls from the public reporting mobs of Eastern Grey kangaroos trapped by rising floodwaters and many orphaned ringtail possums that have been found wet and alone on ground," it said.

"We also have reports of displaced wombats where their burrows are flooded and displaced echidnas."

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images Police assist residents as flood levels rise in the suburb of Maribyrnong on October 14, 2022 in Victoria, Australia.

There are currently more than 60 flood warnings in effect across Victoria, spanning just north of Melbourne to the NSW border.

The weather event comes a week after NSW also faced flooding in its central west region.

﻿At the time a WIRES spokesperson told 9news.com.au burrowing animals such as wombats, echidnas and snakes are the most at risk as rain floods their burrows.

With no end in sight to the wet weather, the spokesperson said it's impossible to estimate the true number of dead and displaced animals.

Australia is in the grips of a third consecutive La Niña event, which is not expected to ease until the start of next year.

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service has urged beachgoers to report any sea turtle tracks and nests, in the hopes it could help save hatchlings as the the wet weather endures.

"With another La Nina summer predicted, sea turtle nests will be in the firing line from increased storm activity," Holly West from NSW TurtleWatch said.

NSW Turtle Watch / NPWS Beachgoers are urged to keep an eye out and report any turtle tracks as they could lead to nests in need of relocation.

"Nesting turtle tracks disappear from the beach very quickly, so the earlier we are notified about tracks or the location of a potential nest, the better.

"This allows us to monitor the nest from the get-go and act to save the eggs if the nest is at risk of being inundated by high tides or impacted by other threats, such as predators, erosion or light pollution."

In 2021-22, 11 sea turtle nesting activities were recorded on NSW beaches.

"From the nests we successfully relocated last year, 376 baby turtles hatched and made their way to the ocean," she added.

"That's almost 400 baby turtles saved by those members of the public who gave us a call."

This story was originally published on 9 News and is republished with permission.