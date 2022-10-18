Watch: Shock video captures man jumping between rooftops in Melbourne CBD

A man was filmed leaping between rooftops in central Melbourne, Australia.

Shocking footage has captured the reckless moment in which a man jumped between rooftops separated by a road in Melbourne's central business district.

Video taken from ﻿a nearby building and sent to Melbourne-based radio station 3AW shows a man leaping between two rooftops over Flinders Lane at the weekend.

The man appears to only just make the significant distance between the two buildings.

Flinders Lane is believed to be about 10 metres wide.

A group of people can be seen watching on as the man﻿ attempts the shocking stunt.

Police warned that "anyone who engages in this type of behaviour faces significant risk of injury or even death".

"They may also face charges of trespass, among other offences," a police spokesperson said.

Police urged anyone who witnesses this type of behaviour to report it.

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.