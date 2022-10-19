Man loses eye after potato thrown from car hits him in face in Australia

Two men charged in Australia after alleged potato throw costs stranger his eye.

Two men in Australia are facing serious charges after a 28-year-old e-scooter rider was allegedly struck by a potato in Perth, causing him to lose an eye.

The man was riding an e-scooter along the footpath on West Coast Dr in Trigg when he was allegedly struck on May 20.

Police allege one of the two men in a passing car threw or fired a potato at him.﻿

The 28-year-old suffered such serious injuries to his eye that it had to be surgically removed. He also fractured his arm.

Inspector Brett Baddock from Western Australia Police said the act was planned but not specifically targeted at any one individual.

“It would appear those involved thought it would be fun to use potatoes as projectiles aimed at people minding their own business and enjoying our coastal strip,” he said.

“This so-called fun has ended in tragedy, with the victim losing one eye.”

Screengrab/Nine The scene of the alleged assault in Trigg, Perth.

Detectives announced on Wednesday that two men had been charged over the incident.﻿

A 19-year-old from Ballajura has been charged with grievous bodily harm, acts likely to endanger the life, health or safety of any person, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

A 20-year-old, also from Ballajura, was charged with grievous bodily harm, acts likely to endanger the life, health or safety of any person, and three counts of common assault.

Both men are due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday.

This story was originally published on 9news.com.au and is republished with permission.