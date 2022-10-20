Brittany Higgins case: The sexual assault case in Australia that is like no other

It has been so easy to call it the Brittany Higgins trial.

Colloquially, that is how many of us have referred to it – a conversational tongue-slip which reveals a lot about rape trials in general, and this one in particular.

Higgins, who alleges she was raped on the couch in a Crown minister’s office in the early hours of an autumn morning in 2019, is not on trial.

Her accused rapist Bruce Lehrmann is. He denies the charge of sexual intercourse without consent.

READ MORE:

* 'We are sorry': Australian political leaders apologise to staff for abuses

* Former Australian parliamentary staffer Brittany Higgins signs major book deal after three-way auction

* Rape complainant will never forget shock of seeing the Facebook photo that triggered trial



Martin Ollman/Getty Images Brittany Higgins has accused Bruce Lehrmann of raping her at Parliament House in Canberra.

But sexual assault is like no other indictable offence, and this sexual assault case is like no other we have seen in Australia. Unlike in other sexual assault trials, the complainant was identified, and even treated like a hero by some.

This case has, in the words of the presiding judge, become a “cause celebre”, inextricably linked with the name of the complainant.

The stakes were high, perhaps as high as the fate of the government – according to Higgins’ evidence, political pressure was applied to discourage her from reporting the alleged incident because an election was coming.

The court has heard evidence of that political pressure, and just this week the former boss of both accused and complainant, Senator Linda Reynolds, was accused by the prosecution of trying to “coach” the defence by suggesting a line of questioning to defence barrister Steven Whybrow.

In media terms, there was no better story than Brittany Higgins’ alleged assault – a post-#MeToo chronicle in which sexual crime, politics, cover-up and scandal all intersected.

Publishers wanted it too. Lehrmann’s defence barrister has led evidence about the large $325,000 advance Higgins negotiated via Peter FitzSimons to write a book about her story (although, as Higgins told Whybrow during her cross-examination, to her, it is not a story, “it is my experience”).

Martin Ollman/Getty Images Bruce Lehrmann denies the charge against him and has been a quiet presence in court.CREDIT:

In his closing address to the jury, Whybrow referred to the “$325,000 question”, which he said was, “Do you accept beyond reasonable doubt that [Lehrmann] went in [the minister’s office] and sexually assaulted her?”

Brittany Higgins has been the story of the case and its centre.

After the trial, which concluded on Wednesday with the jury withdrawing to consider its verdict, we know about the dress Higgins was wearing on the night of the alleged incident.

We know what she had on under her dress. We know how many drinks she had on that evening. We know about her boyfriends and dates, the men who courted her and the ex-boyfriends she stayed friends with. She has been called upon to explain text messages she sent over two years ago.

Higgins’ demeanour in the witness box was changeable and closely scrutinised.

At times, she was distressed, other times she was defiant. Even that changeability was questioned.

In his closing submissions to the jury, Whybrow suggested Higgins might be a con artist.

Martin Ollman/Getty Images Brittany Higgins has often arrived to court surrounded by media.

“There’s a lot of issues you could consider in relation to Ms Higgins’ evidence in terms of what you might deem to be manipulation of evidence, or deception, or lies, or being less than frank,” he said.

“We have these things called con artists because demeanour is difficult to pick sometimes.”

On the days she gave evidence, Higgins arrived at the ACT Supreme Court dressed in heels which emphasised her height, with a small circle of lawyers and supporters, followed by a claustrophobic huddle of photographers.

She has been the subject of sympathy and vitriol. Her motivations have been questioned, her actions interrogated, her state of mind has been surmised.

As the defence has repeatedly stated, and as the judge told the jury in her directions – this is a case that relies heavily on the testimony of the complainant.

The case comes down to whether or not she is believed.

Justice Lucy McCallum told the jury on Wednesday: “You must be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt the witness is both honest and accurate in the account that she’s given.”

Lehrmann is under no obligation to prove anything, or answer to anyone.

“If you believe what the accused told police – that nothing happened – you must acquit him,” Justice McCallum said.

Lehrmann has remained silent during the trial and is an unobtrusive presence in the corner of the courtroom – a bespectacled note-taker who never once looked at his accuser.

His defence counsel and the judge reminded the jury he was within his rights to stay silent, and that they should draw no inferences from the fact that he chose not to give evidence in the trial.

His recorded 2021 interview with the police, which was played in court, and which he was under no obligation to give, was the only time we heard his voice.

At times, it was almost as if he was a bystander, just another person watching the young woman who accused him of rape, the woman whose name we all know.