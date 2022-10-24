834-carat sapphire found after heavy rains in Australia

Days of widespread rain unearthed a massive 834-carat sapphire in Queensland, Australia.

Australian man Matt Betteridge stumbled across the huge rock while out on a walk at the Reward fossicking land near Rubyvale in Queensland's Gemfields, ABC reports.

After noticing a “glimmer sticking out of the dirt”, Betteridge realised that his find was a large sapphire the size of a “small child's fist”, he told ABC.

“The rain unearthed it that little bit ... I thought it was going to be an average-sized stone until I couldn't pull it out,” said Betteridge.

Betteridge captured the moment he found the gem on video and uploaded it to TikTok, where it has since amassed over 320,000 views.

A valuation revealed the stone weighed in at a whopping 834 carats, and is estimated to be worth A$12,500 (NZ$13,807), according to a TikTok uploaded by Betteridge.

Queensland’s Gemfields are one of the largest sapphire-bearing regions in the world and attract treasure hunters from all over who travel to the area in the hope of finding a small fortune in precious stones.

Immediately after heavy rain is said to be the best time to look for sapphires, as topsoil is washed away making the gems easier to spot. Betteridge told ABC that large groups of people were out searching for the rocks on the fossicking land after rain records were broken in Rubyvale on Wednesday.

Helen Levonis from the Gemmological Association of Australia told ABC that a sapphire the size of Betteridge’s was “very rare”.

“When you get something … like an 830-carat sapphire, that's phenomenal,” Levonis said.

The stone would hold more value intact than it would cut into smaller sapphires, she said.

Betteridge plans to keep the sapphire as a family heirloom and will display it at the region’s Festival of Gems.