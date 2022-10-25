Dead boy’s parents jeered outside court as teen killers sentenced

Family and friends of two teenagers jailed on Tuesday (local time) for the murder of 15-year-old Angus Beaumont jeered at the dead boy’s parents outside court as they spoke to the media.

The two teenagers were sentenced to fewer than 10 years each in prison for the brutal Brisbane park slaying.

The family of Beaumont, who was fatally stabbed in the heart with a 14-centimetre knife in Redcliffe in March 2020, say youth justice laws need to change to stop recidivist offending.

The Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday (local time) heard the two killers, who cannot be named for legal reasons and are now aged 16 and 17, had lengthy criminal histories, including assaults and armed robbery while on bail for the murder charges or other offences.

Change.org Angus Beaumont, 15, was murdered in Redcliffe.

The pair claimed they confronted Beaumont and his friend, who they said had “ripped them off” when selling cannabis to the group.

Justice David Jackson said both boys, aged 14 at the time, were the aggressors in the incident.

He said Beaumont, who had been handed a knife, confronted the pair as they approached him.

“Beaumont confronted you, brandishing the hunting knife. You and [the co-offender] stopped, or hesitated for a moment, then moved forward,” Jackson said.

“You moved in front of [the co-offender] towards Beaumont, lifting hands or fists. Beaumont swung his leg as if to kick you in the leg, then swung his right hand, holding a hunting knife, in an arc towards you. It did not have contact.

Unsplash The two teenagers were sentenced to fewer than 10 years each in prison for the brutal Brisbane park slaying.

“[The co-offender] then lowered his body, moved forward and stabbed Beaumont while Beaumont’s attention was directed towards you.”

Jackson said the boys “skipped” after the fight and “touched hands in a gesture of having won”.

Jackson said submissions from both boys’ defence counsel showed they experienced domestic violence as children and were exposed to drugs from a young age, causing developmental issues.

He also took into account pre-sentence custody, and the fact they had shown some remorse and had experienced lockdowns in prison. But he said they also tried to minimise their offending by claiming they acted that way because they had been “ripped off”.

He sentenced the teenager who inflicted the fatal wound to nine years in prison while the second boy was sentenced to 7½ years.

The first teenager had been in custody for 720 days, while the second had been in custody for 776 days and could be released as early as 2025.

The second boy was also convicted for a dangerous driving incident while on bail for the murder, in which he drove at speed on the opposite side of the road before being arrested on the Pacific Motorway.

Both will be required to serve at least 60% of their sentences and convictions were recorded.

Outside court, Beaumont’s mother, Michelle Liddle, was jeered by the killers’ family and friends while calling for an overhaul of youth justice laws.

“There is no remorse. I cannot understand how the judge said these people have remorse. They have mocked us, they have laughed about our son’s death ... they do not care,” Liddle said.

“There are lots of kids who have been in abusive situations that don’t go on to harm others.”